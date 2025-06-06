anyone have a set of these they are looking to shift? prefer space grey
for my son at uni in auk. his budget is around $400, would also consider beats studio pro apparently. doesnt want anything too bulky.
Hi :-) I have set that spends most of its life hoping I will use them again. They are FANTASTIC but I just don't use them. Had about a year, used maybe 10-20 times.
I am in Auckland - BTW these are the Lightning version. As new condition. What's your budget?
timbosan:
sorry post edited above with his budget. he may be a little flexible but he's a poor student lol.