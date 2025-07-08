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ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: Soldering Services (Pref Wellington)
ConradB

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#320125 8-Jul-2025 23:29
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Hi All,

 

I have a soldering job I need done. It's a drive backplane from a QNAP NAS, which has developed a known issue with MOSFETs failing. There's a fix which involved using some wires to effectively bypass the MOSFETs - I figured I should be able to do it, but my hobby-grade kit and my aging eyesight has meant that I have given up on doing the job - There are 8 MOSFETs, 16 bypass wires and I've only successfully managed one!

 

So I think the job is straightforward, it's well documented, but I'd like to find someone with suitable skills to do it for me. Ideally I'd prefer someone in Wellington so we can discuss the job, but if I can't find anyone then I'd consider sending it away.

 

Any takers, or suggestions of a local electronics repair shop / operator that I could approach in Wellington? Please PM me.

 

Thanks

 

Conrad

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elpenguino
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  #3392234 9-Jul-2025 00:06
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Surface mount? Can you post a photo?

 

 




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21



ConradB

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  #3392235 9-Jul-2025 00:16
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Yes, surface mount. I'll post a picture of my board tomorrow, but in the meantime there's an article showing some examples (on smaller units) here: https://www.weblabsperth.au/qnap_nas_backplane_fix/

 

 

cshaun
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  #3392305 9-Jul-2025 10:42
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I would think any phone repair shop, which there are many of, would be able to do a straight forward soldering job. I'd pop in to a couple and ask them. Probably cheaper than most electronics repair shops - I'd guess they'd charge something like $100.

 

 

 

I'm no expert, I've only done a dozen or so soldering projects. Should be something I could manage. But I'm in Auckland. You can hit me up if you're stuck.



Ge0rge
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  #3392528 9-Jul-2025 23:05
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Whereabouts in Wellington are you?

Rickles
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  #3392661 10-Jul-2025 11:29
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Mike Stace at Centrade Electronics, 04 388 9778, 64 Miramar North Road, Miramar. He works from his home.

 

Older guy who has been in electronics etc all his life .... did a great 'micro' repair on my car remote.

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