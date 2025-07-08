Hi All,

I have a soldering job I need done. It's a drive backplane from a QNAP NAS, which has developed a known issue with MOSFETs failing. There's a fix which involved using some wires to effectively bypass the MOSFETs - I figured I should be able to do it, but my hobby-grade kit and my aging eyesight has meant that I have given up on doing the job - There are 8 MOSFETs, 16 bypass wires and I've only successfully managed one!

So I think the job is straightforward, it's well documented, but I'd like to find someone with suitable skills to do it for me. Ideally I'd prefer someone in Wellington so we can discuss the job, but if I can't find anyone then I'd consider sending it away.

Any takers, or suggestions of a local electronics repair shop / operator that I could approach in Wellington? Please PM me.

Thanks

Conrad