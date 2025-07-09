This is now sold.
For Sale MikroTik RB5009UG+S+IN
See https://mikrotik.com/product/rb5009ug_s_in for full specs. Just over 3 years old (Purchased April 22), $200 ono, Pickup Drury or happy to courier for $10 (Non rural)
This is now sold.
For Sale MikroTik RB5009UG+S+IN
See https://mikrotik.com/product/rb5009ug_s_in for full specs. Just over 3 years old (Purchased April 22), $200 ono, Pickup Drury or happy to courier for $10 (Non rural)
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