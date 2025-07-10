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ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: Electronic Repair - Sub Remote

pdh

pdh

462 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 305


#320143 10-Jul-2025 17:20
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I have a Wharfedale Sub Woofer Remote which has minor corrosion in one corner of its very simple PCB.
Leaky AA battery.
I'm making the giant assumption that this is what has stopped it working.

 

My electronic repair skills (and vision) have atrophied to the point that it'd be better to pay someone else to look at it.

 

I'm in Auckland - does anyone have any suggestions ?  

 

PS: Wharfedale, in their design wisdom, made all control via the remote - there are no controls on the sub itself.
As it's usually a set-and-forget (hence the battery problem), a new house tempts me to tweak the settings.

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hsvhel
1273 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 596

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  #3393008 10-Jul-2025 19:56
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I've used Soundwave Services a few times with Bose equip.  

 

He had all sorts in there though 

 

https://soundwaveservices.co.nz/

 

SoundWave Services
75c Boston Rd, Grafton, Auckland
09 3772771




Referral Link Quic

 

Free Setup use R502152EQH6OK on check out

 

 



xbmcnut
501 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 49


  #3393039 10-Jul-2025 21:21
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PM me. I should be able to fix that for you for a bag of coffee beans 🤗




RS820+, DS223, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Beelink SEi12.

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