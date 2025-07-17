Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedWtb: Apple stylus for iPad Air (m3)
33coupe

1027 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 76

ID Verified

#320203 17-Jul-2025 19:18
Send private message

Bit of a long shot I know, but does anyone have a stylus for the iPad air they no longer need? 

 

Based in Christchurch can pay postage etc

 

Thanks

Create new topic
nova
262 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 146

Trusted

  #3395062 17-Jul-2025 19:54
Send private message

Noel Leeming have the Zagg Pro Stylus 2 for $56, normally $130. Pairs over bluetooth and has wireless charging.

 

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/zagg-pro-stylus-2-white/N222895.html

 

They had stock in Riccarton earlier today.



33coupe

1027 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 76

ID Verified

  #3395073 17-Jul-2025 20:49
Send private message

nova:

 

Noel Leeming have the Zagg Pro Stylus 2 for $56, normally $130. Pairs over bluetooth and has wireless charging.

 

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/zagg-pro-stylus-2-white/N222895.html

 

They had stock in Riccarton earlier today.

 

 

 

 

Ah that's great thank you, I'll check it out 

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 