Bit of a long shot I know, but does anyone have a stylus for the iPad air they no longer need?
Based in Christchurch can pay postage etc
Thanks
Noel Leeming have the Zagg Pro Stylus 2 for $56, normally $130. Pairs over bluetooth and has wireless charging.
https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/zagg-pro-stylus-2-white/N222895.html
They had stock in Riccarton earlier today.
nova:
Noel Leeming have the Zagg Pro Stylus 2 for $56, normally $130. Pairs over bluetooth and has wireless charging.
https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/zagg-pro-stylus-2-white/N222895.html
They had stock in Riccarton earlier today.
Ah that's great thank you, I'll check it out
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