So, realised today that I actually need to get rid of some of this stuff lol.

Location is Hastings. Can ship if you'd like (except cases please), I'm also in travelling to Auckland next week so can meet along the way or in AKL.



It has been accumulating and I realised I don't need it so from the top we go!

EVERYTHING is tested and working.



If you wish for me to make something out of some of these parts for you, just let me know and we'll figure it out.

1x Avago Megaraid 9361-24i Raid card. 4GB cache, can come with battery and also with a 4x SATA tail, and 4x SAS tail.

Really hard to price this, cheapest I can find is around $750 including shipping + gst (from eBay or Aliexpress and the like so customs). $700 but open to offers



1x Asrock Rack 236M Workstation motherboard w/ i7 7700 and 64GB of 2400Mhz Kingston UDIMM. Flashed latest 3.10 BIOS today.

$200



11x 32GB 2400Mhz DDR4 ECC RDIMMs. Mix of Samsung (x8) and SK Hynix (x3). All HPE branded, and all work together in the same server.

Again, best guess pricing around $70ono ea



1x SK Hynix 16GB 2133Mhz ECC RDIMM $20

1x Crucial 8GB 2400Mhz UDIMM Free if you get something else. Otherwise $5 + shipping



2x ASUS Strix GTX 1060 $70ea?



2x Intel Datacenter S3610 800GB SATA $35ea



1x 1Gb Intel dual port NIC. If you want this, $5 plus shipping. Or if you're buying something else and want it, it's yours.



1x EVGA Supernova 80plus gold 850 G2. This is missing a few cables. It has 2x PCI-e 6/8 pins, CPU power and motherboard with also a molex cable. probably 5 years old. $60



1x Deepcool PK450H Bronze Semi modular power supply. Have all the cables for this. It's maybe a year old and was used in my Unraid/plex server. $40



1x Fractal design R5 case. Has all the HDD cages. Comes with rear fan and 2x Artic 140MM fans in the front. Basically silent. Kind of regretting the chassis change but I'm not going back lol $50





1x Coolermaster Mastercase Maker 5, Missing the front Drive bays. Don't know where they are. $20 and it's yours



1x Phanteks Enthoo EVOLVE ITX case. I love this lil case, but the modern giant GPU's don't fit and I like my glass panels.

$40