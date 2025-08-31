Having a big clean-out! Ideally, pick-ups from Kapiti (Paraparaumu), but I can likely arrange shipping if you give me a day or three to sort it out — I’ll do all the postage in one go.

I also travel to the CBD, so collection from the Lambton Quay area can be arranged.

All items are used but clean, tidy, and in working condition unless noted as new.

🔧 Networking Gear

1 x Aruba AP-315 – Has Instant On firmware, so it's simple to set up and creates a rock-solid wireless network. $40

2 x Aruba AP-225 – $25 each

3 x cnPilot E400 Access Points – Includes mounting brackets. $20 each or $50 for all three

1 x Ubiquiti EdgeRouter Lite – $40

2 x Ubiquiti EdgeRouter X – $40 each

Note: No PoE adapters included with the above.

🖥️ Computing & Server Hardware

HP T620 Plus Thin Client – Great little device for a router project or similar, combined with below NIC run an amazing little pfSense environment. $50

Supermicro AOC-SGP-I4 Server NIC – 4x RJ-45 GbE, Low-Profile PCI-e, Intel i350 Controller. Pairs nicely with the thin client above. Used with pfSense. $150

2 x Dell OptiPlex 3050 Micro – Intel i3-6100T 3.20GHz, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Wi-Fi, Windows 10. $50 each

🌦️ Weather Station

Tempest Weather Station Kit – Bought via Geekzone last year but ended up above my paygrade (truth be told, I never tried to fix it and lost interest). Here's the original explanation:

“I have two Tempest weather station units with all working sensors, but both wouldn’t charge. I dismantled them (easy), replaced the main battery, and they ran for 2 weeks. I then bought a new base station and pole mount adapter. Both units paired to the hub and worked until they went flat. Tempest support suggested the issue might be a tiny (3mm x 3mm) power control IC. I sourced 4 of those and fitted one, but it’s a fiddly job. I haven’t tested the repaired unit as I got sick shortly after — hence the purge.”

Includes: 1 new base station + power supply, 2 weather stations, 2 new batteries, 3 new power control ICs (1 fitted).

$75

💡 Smart Home Gear

4 x Wyze E26 Bulbs (Brand New) – $30

1 x Wyze Smart Lock – $40

1 x HikVision Embedded Mini WiFi NVR (DS-7104NI-SL/W) – 4-ch video input, up to 5MP resolution, HDMI/VGA output, 25Mbps/40Mbps, 1U chassis. $50

📞 Phones & Accessories

Cisco 7941 IP Phone – Free

Cisco SP112 – 2-Port Phone Adapter – $30

🧹 Cleaning Tech

Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop – Used condition, but worked last time we powered it on. $40

If you think any of my pricing is way off, feel free to let me know — open to reasonable offers.