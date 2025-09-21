Retroid Pocket 5 - $400 incl shipping

Very nice retro handheld with the ability to emulate up to PS2 and some Switch games. The Gamehub app allows Steam games to run also (the latest update has cloud saves). Check out some of the reviews and the Ryan Retro site for compatibility. Perfect condition.

5.5-inch AMOLED screen 1080p

Adreno 650 GPU

Snapdragon 865

Android 13

8GB RAM / 128GB Storage

Includes carry case and original box. I trimmed down the foam from the box so it fits snug in the carry case.

I can add a 256gb Samsung Eco MicroSD for $35

Pickup in West Auckland. Free shipping by NZ Post Courier.

More Photos Here