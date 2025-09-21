MacBook Pro 13" 2020 M1 - $900

Under warranty until July 2026. Purchased from Duct Tape Workshop in Newmarket as refurbished (warranty is with them). Excellent condition overall other than the small dent on the edge of the lid (purely cosmetic). Everything else looks perfect. Battery lasts all day easily.

M1 Chip

8GB RAM

256GB Storage

Touch Bar model. Great battery life. Great keyboard and trackpad. Really nice laptop and still has years of life left with the mighty M1 chip.

Can ship with NZ Post Courier or meetup / drop off in Auckland.