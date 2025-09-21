Upgraded to the iPhone 17 Pro so I am selling my iPhone 16 Pro - 256gb - Black with AppleCare+.

No issues/problems - includes 3 cases which are on the expensive side. ~$230 in cases alone

Battery - 96%

AppleCare until October 2026.

Bascially like new - No scratches, dents or other issues.

High-resolution photos can be found here - iPhone 16 Pro Pictures

Included cases -

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe — Black

Bellroy Leather Phone Case with MagSafe - Black

Bellroy Venture (Rugged) Phone Case with MagSafe - Black

All have had light usage

Asking $1,550



Am Wellington based and have sold many previous iPhones annually to other GZ members

Prefer a Wellington sale but can courier anywhere in the country. Courier cost is in addition to asking price.

Happy to provide pictures and any other info as requested.

Please DM. Comes with original box and unused charging cables.

Thanks