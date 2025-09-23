Long shot, but I know that we have strong cycling community on this forum and there's been recent discussion in the cycling thread about indoor training so I'm offering this up here before listing it elsewhere.

I'm selling my Elite Suito-T indoor trainer fitted with a Shimano Ultegra 10sp cassette. This is compatible with both quick release and through hub axles and the cassette can obviously be changed to suit your bike. Alternatively Elite have just recently released a firmware update to make it compatible with Zwift virtual shifting so you could also fit the Zwift Cog & Click that we've discussed in the cycling thread. Just checked my Zwift account and can see that I have done 2,511km on it.

These currently retail for ~$1,300 without a cassette so I think $500 is a resonable asking price for a fellow cycling Geek. Pick up from West Auckland or East Tamaki during business hours.

Elite Suito T Direct Drive Interactive Smart Trainer