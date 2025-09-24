My father is currently downsizing to fit his life into a caravan now that he's retired, and he has tasked me with selling some of his gear so he has less to deal with before he hits the road.

Photos of the items to come ASAP!

ELAC Cinema 5 Home Theatre Speakers

This is a great condition and quality compact set from a well-regarded German company. I have personally owned a set of these and can attest that the directional audio for movies is outstanding! Original box not included, but all mounting hardware is there.

More details are available here: ELAC Cinema 5 - 5.1 Channel Speaker System – The Sound Factor

Price: $350

Earthquake FF6.5 Front Firing Subwoofer

Perfect for the space conscious, this compact but powerful home theatre subwoofer features a 6.5-inch high-excursion driver that keeps pushing right down to 28hz.

More details are available here: FF6.5 Front Firing Subwoofer - Earthquake Sound Shop

Price: $200

ASRock Jupiter AMD Ryzen Mini PC

With a Ryzen 5 5600G 6-core desktop-class CPU and 32GB RAM, this compact computer only takes up 1L of space and provides exceptional performance, especially for the size! 8 USB ports (including 2 USB-C) and three display outputs give you plenty of connectivity, and the built in Wi-Fi means you can use it anywhere, including on your TV. Supplied with a 256GB SSD as Dad's keeping the 4TB drive that was in it to put in a laptop. Due to cooling constraints on a chassis of this size, you will need to undervolt and/or power-limit this CPU to get the best performance out of it.

An example of what this can do (with a slightly better CPU) is available here: The Worlds Smallest Ryzen 5700G Gaming PC! ONLY 1L

Price: $500

Location for collection: New Plymouth

Shipping can be negotiated; please be aware the speakers and sub(s) won't exactly be the cheapest to ship.