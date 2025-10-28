Selling my old S23 Ultra which my wife has been using for the past year. No issues with the device itself other than the front glass has a small chip in the bottom right corner. This has been chipped for around 2 years and has never got worse in regular daily use. The picture shows some marks near the camera module but that'll rub off. The rear of the phone is as-new as it's always been covered by a skin or a case. There are a couple of very small and normal wear marks on the display itself but these aren't really noticeable in normal use. I've posted two photos of the display so you can see what the chip is like while the screen is off and on.

$850 seems a reasonable ask based on what I've seen on Trade Me. Pickup in Wellington, or I can ship at your cost.