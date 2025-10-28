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ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Samsung S23 Ultra 512GB Green
gehenna

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#323116 28-Oct-2025 13:56
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Selling my old S23 Ultra which my wife has been using for the past year. No issues with the device itself other than the front glass has a small chip in the bottom right corner.  This has been chipped for around 2 years and has never got worse in regular daily use.  The picture shows some marks near the camera module but that'll rub off.  The rear of the phone is as-new as it's always been covered by a skin or a case.  There are a couple of very small and normal wear marks on the display itself but these aren't really noticeable in normal use.  I've posted two photos of the display so you can see what the chip is like while the screen is off and on.  

 

$850 seems a reasonable ask based on what I've seen on Trade Me.  Pickup in Wellington, or I can ship at your cost.

 

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gehenna

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  #3429242 30-Oct-2025 11:07
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Price lowered to $800 and it's on Trade Me now https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/mobile-phones/mobile-phones/samsung/galaxy-s23-ultra/listing/5600854270 



gehenna

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  #3433176 11-Nov-2025 09:55
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Bump and drop to $500.  I'd like this gone so make an offer if you're interested.

gehenna

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  #3433786 12-Nov-2025 14:51
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sold

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