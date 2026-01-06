Hey all,

One of my workmates got back from her family Christmas in Auckland and her older son's computer will no longer turn on. It seems like the power supply has done it's dash, and as it's a Lenovo SFF, it's not a simple ATX PSU replacement. I was wondering if anyone had a Windows 11-capable motherboard and CPU (and case?) they'd be willing to part with? She doesn't have much money to spare after Christmas and travel, but I do have a collection of 8GB and 16GB DDR4-2133 and DDR4-2400 ECC RDIMMs that I could trade for desktop parts.

The closer to New Plymouth, the better!