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ForumsOffers and WantedWTT: DDR4 PC (minus RAM)
SEEN

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Master Geek
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#323719 6-Jan-2026 07:49
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Hey all,

 

One of my workmates got back from her family Christmas in Auckland and her older son's computer will no longer turn on. It seems like the power supply has done it's dash, and as it's a Lenovo SFF, it's not a simple ATX PSU replacement. I was wondering if anyone had a Windows 11-capable motherboard and CPU (and case?) they'd be willing to part with? She doesn't have much money to spare after Christmas and travel, but I do have a collection of 8GB and 16GB DDR4-2133 and DDR4-2400 ECC RDIMMs that I could trade for desktop parts.

 

The closer to New Plymouth, the better!




Spending way too much time and money on Unraid servers!
Lenovo SR630: 2x Xeon Gold 5120, 384GB RAM, 2.4TB array, NVIDIA Tesla T4
Dell EMC Isilon NL410: 2x Xeon E5-2470 v2, 96GB RAM, 83.2TB array, NVIDIA Quadro K600
Dell PowerEdge R630: 2x Xeon E5-2640 v4, 384GB RAM, 1.2TB array, NVIDIA T400

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MadEngineer
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Uber Geek
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  #3450638 7-Jan-2026 19:43
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Or, what's the model of the Lenovo?  I might have a suitable PSU




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.



SEEN

216 posts

Master Geek
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  #3450639 7-Jan-2026 20:03
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I believe it's an M900 SFF




Spending way too much time and money on Unraid servers!
Lenovo SR630: 2x Xeon Gold 5120, 384GB RAM, 2.4TB array, NVIDIA Tesla T4
Dell EMC Isilon NL410: 2x Xeon E5-2470 v2, 96GB RAM, 83.2TB array, NVIDIA Quadro K600
Dell PowerEdge R630: 2x Xeon E5-2640 v4, 384GB RAM, 1.2TB array, NVIDIA T400

Ruphus
469 posts

Ultimate Geek
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  #3450649 7-Jan-2026 21:44
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I have a X570 motherboard with a 3600x CPU and RAM they can have. I can also chuck in a GTX 1080 and PSU if they need those too.



SEEN

216 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 25

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  #3450650 7-Jan-2026 21:47
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Where are you located and would you like anything in return?




Spending way too much time and money on Unraid servers!
Lenovo SR630: 2x Xeon Gold 5120, 384GB RAM, 2.4TB array, NVIDIA Tesla T4
Dell EMC Isilon NL410: 2x Xeon E5-2470 v2, 96GB RAM, 83.2TB array, NVIDIA Quadro K600
Dell PowerEdge R630: 2x Xeon E5-2640 v4, 384GB RAM, 1.2TB array, NVIDIA T400

Ruphus
469 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 181


  #3450653 7-Jan-2026 21:52
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In Kapiti, happy to donate all of it. I need to do a clean out so this helps me out.

SEEN

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Master Geek
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  #3450655 7-Jan-2026 22:02
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Ruphus:

 

In Kapiti, happy to donate all of it. I need to do a clean out so this helps me out.

 

 

You are amazing! I will talk to her at work tomorrow and then DM you to organise shipping, which I am more than happy to pay for!




Spending way too much time and money on Unraid servers!
Lenovo SR630: 2x Xeon Gold 5120, 384GB RAM, 2.4TB array, NVIDIA Tesla T4
Dell EMC Isilon NL410: 2x Xeon E5-2470 v2, 96GB RAM, 83.2TB array, NVIDIA Quadro K600
Dell PowerEdge R630: 2x Xeon E5-2640 v4, 384GB RAM, 1.2TB array, NVIDIA T400

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