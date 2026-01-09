Mikrotik cAP wireless access points - 2 available

These are recently pulled out of my own network.

They are still a current product and the best unit for Wifi-5 AC. 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz. I replaced these with the Wifi-6 AX units which cost a lot more but unless you specifically want AX these are the ones I would recommending today.

2 available - $100 (with psu) or $90 (no psu - use P oE) each + Courierpost. Supplied factory reset.

These can run off PoE which is how I used them so the PSU and ethernet injector are brand new. Metal mounting base also included.

Specs: https://mikrotik.com/product/cap_ac