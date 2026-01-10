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ForumsOffers and WantedFS: 3 x mitre10 $1000 vouchers
Rotakp

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#323744 10-Jan-2026 09:30
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Mitre10 $1000 vouchers $800 each or will do a deal for all 3 

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5hundred
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  #3451468 10-Jan-2026 10:09
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Mmmm seems too good to be true, especially from a new member who joined Geekzone 45 minutes ago.



Rotakp

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  #3451469 10-Jan-2026 10:11
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They are from the airpoints store I have an enormous amount of airpoints that I don’t need. 

Linux
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  #3451471 10-Jan-2026 10:27
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5hundred:

 

Mmmm seems too good to be true, especially from a new member who joined Geekzone 45 minutes ago.

 

 

They are ID verified



Shoes2468
794 posts

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  #3451479 10-Jan-2026 11:15
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Linux:

 

5hundred:

 

Mmmm seems too good to be true, especially from a new member who joined Geekzone 45 minutes ago.

 

 

They are ID verified

 

 

 

 

Their account is ID verified.

lNomNoml
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  #3451506 10-Jan-2026 14:17
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Thought you needed a certain amount of posts before you can access this forum?

Jase2985
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  #3451552 10-Jan-2026 14:24
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lNomNoml:

 

Thought you needed a certain amount of posts before you can access this forum?

 

 

i dont think it applies if you are trusted

 

Massive banner at the top of each post in the Offers and Wanted 

 

"To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification"

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Dell laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
Linux
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  #3451569 10-Jan-2026 18:08
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This is great value for anyone needing them

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