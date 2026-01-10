Mitre10 $1000 vouchers $800 each or will do a deal for all 3
Mmmm seems too good to be true, especially from a new member who joined Geekzone 45 minutes ago.
They are from the airpoints store I have an enormous amount of airpoints that I don’t need.
5hundred:
Mmmm seems too good to be true, especially from a new member who joined Geekzone 45 minutes ago.
They are ID verified
Linux:
5hundred:
Mmmm seems too good to be true, especially from a new member who joined Geekzone 45 minutes ago.
They are ID verified
Their account is ID verified.
Thought you needed a certain amount of posts before you can access this forum?
lNomNoml:
Thought you needed a certain amount of posts before you can access this forum?
i dont think it applies if you are trusted
Massive banner at the top of each post in the Offers and Wanted
"To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification"
This is great value for anyone needing them
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