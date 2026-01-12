Specifications:

https://mikrotik.com/product/RB921GS-5HPacD-19S

This is the unit with the access point Routerboard built in - not to be confused with the MANT 19S which is an aerial only.

2x units available. 1 has been outside briefly and one unused in production. They both look as new.

$100 each.

Freight at cost with Courierpost. Will cost a few bucks due to size but happy to pack up and send.

Bought with a possible wireless ISP project in mind. Didn't end up going ahead because fibre was too expensive to our location at the time. So sat around and I haven't used them.