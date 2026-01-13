$850

Pickup or meet in West Auckland.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600 CPU + stock cooler

AMD Radeon RX 6600 8GB GDDR6 - Sapphire PULSE

16GB DDR4 RAM (2x 8GB) 3600MHz - Kingston Fury Beast

1TB SSD - Adata Legend 960 Max M.2 2280

Gigabyte B550M DS3H AC mATX Motherboard (PCIe 4.0)

Aerocool CS111 MidTower Case Black w 3xRGB fans

Silverstone ET500 500W PSU

This PC has been my main gaming system for approx 2 years. All parts were purchased new from PB Tech. It runs AAA games really well at 1080p - 1440p. No issue running Cyberpunk, RDR2, Starfield, Black Ops 6 and I am happy to test others. In a nice compact case too at 39cm high by 32 cm deep.

The motherboard has dual band wifi. The stock CPU cooler is adequate for gaming but if you really want to crank it you might want to look at a bigger CPU cooler at some point. I tried not to skimp on parts with this build, although it is a budget-mid spec build. 3600MHz ram and high-end SSD. All parts support PCIe 4.0.

Please let me know if you think my pricing is off. I put together a similar build on PC Partpicker and it came out at just over $1600. Prices are going a bit crazy at the moment. Soon the RAM itself could well be worth more than the asking price!

I am downsizing to a handheld such as Rog Ally X or Legion Go so let me know if you are interested in a trade.

Happy to provide more photos and answer any questions.