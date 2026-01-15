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ForumsOffers and WantedFREE: Two 74GB WD Raptor Drives
Ulairi

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#323788 15-Jan-2026 11:40
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Date on manufacture Nov 2006. Both were used as OS drives. Both report as 'Good' in SMART. One has 843 Power Cycles and 5,305 hours, the other has 193 power cycles and 418 hours. Both have been fully reformatted. 

 

Specs here: WD740ADFD

 

These days you can get cheap flash drives with more storage than these, so they're really only useful if you want to play around with 10,000 RPM drives.

 

 

 

Since these are free, I'd prefer that they go via local pick up in Wellington (Hataitai or CBD during business hours). 

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Ulairi

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  #3453743 17-Jan-2026 10:56
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SOLD

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