Lenovo and HPE units for sale, pulled from enterprise environment.

Pickup only from Albany, Auckland due to the size and complexity.

Two Units HPE DL360 G7 - $80 ea

2x E5620 4C/8T CPU. 144GB DDR3 RAM. 4x empty HDD caddies. dual PSU. Rail Kit.

Three Units of Lenovo x3650 M5 2U - $350 ea

2x E5-2630v3 8C/16T CPU. 128GB DDR4 RAM. 2x Empty Caddies for SSD etc. 6x 900GB SAS Drives. M5210 RAID card. 2x 10GB-T ports. 8x 1GB ports. Dual PSU. Rail Kit.

Two Units HPE DL360 G10 1U - $450 ea

1x Xeon-S 4216 16C/32T CPU. 192GB DDR4 RAM. 2x 240GB SSD. 2x FC ports. 4x 1GB ports. Dual PSU. Rail Kit.



One HPE MSA SSD SAN - $800

Dual Controller FC based MSA SAN. 8x 1.92TB SSD. Dual PSU. NO RAIL KIT - was just resting on the 2x DL360 servers :-)

The DL360 were direct FC attached to the SAN for storage - could do a bundle for $1,500.

Photos online - https://photos.app.goo.gl/HjWVdkbavCUWCYym7

Thanks.