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ForumsOffers and WantedFS : Lenovo and HPE Server and Storage.
GoranZ

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#323811 19-Jan-2026 11:43
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Lenovo and HPE units for sale, pulled from enterprise environment.

 

Pickup only from Albany, Auckland due to the size and complexity.

 

Two Units HPE DL360 G7 - $80 ea
2x E5620 4C/8T CPU. 144GB DDR3 RAM. 4x empty HDD caddies. dual PSU. Rail Kit.

 

Three Units of Lenovo x3650 M5 2U - $350 ea
2x E5-2630v3 8C/16T CPU. 128GB DDR4 RAM. 2x Empty Caddies for SSD etc. 6x 900GB SAS Drives. M5210 RAID card. 2x 10GB-T ports. 8x 1GB ports. Dual PSU. Rail Kit.

 

Two Units HPE DL360 G10 1U - $450 ea
1x Xeon-S 4216 16C/32T CPU. 192GB DDR4 RAM. 2x 240GB SSD. 2x FC ports. 4x 1GB ports. Dual PSU. Rail Kit.

One HPE MSA SSD SAN - $800
Dual Controller FC based MSA SAN. 8x 1.92TB SSD. Dual PSU. NO RAIL KIT - was just resting on the 2x DL360 servers :-)

 

The DL360 were direct FC attached to the SAN for storage - could do a bundle for $1,500.

 

Photos online - https://photos.app.goo.gl/HjWVdkbavCUWCYym7

 

Thanks.

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Dynamic
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  #3454234 19-Jan-2026 14:13
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Could we please purchase both of the DL360 G10 units at $450 ea?  Will PM you.




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sampler
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  #3454315 19-Jan-2026 15:48
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Any chance of another DL360 G10 unit being retired in the near future  ?? :-D

 

(Dynamic !! way to quick !!!) 

GoranZ

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  #3454316 19-Jan-2026 15:51
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HPE G10 and MSA gone 

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