Bunch of stuff that was intended for a uConsole build, but after a year of waiting they still won't ship it, so I've given up. All this stuff is unopened, brand new, and unused.

2x Samsung 35E OEM

Comes in plastic box, brand new, bought in May 2025 and never used or charged by me

Looking for $20

256GB Samsung Pro Samsung PRO Endurance microSDXC Memory Card

Brand new, unopened

Wanting $70

Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 Lite 16GB (CM5116000)

Brand new in box, unused

Wanting $260

Smallrig Screen Protector for Blackmagic 6K Pro

Brand new, unopened

Wanting $15

Extreme Odyssey II Thermal Pad 1.5mm

Brand new, unopened

Wanting $12

Wasabi Power Sony NP-F550 Battery (2600mAh)

New but opened and charged once to test a camera

Wanting $24

I also have two Hackergadgets uConsole extensions: the NVMe upgrade kit w/ lithium battery connector, and v1 of the RTL-SDR/LoRa/GPS/RTC/USB Hub All-In-One Extension Board w/ the antenna kit. Message me if you have any interest in those; only good for uConsole owners.

Add $5 for shipping or $8 if you live rural. I can combine items.