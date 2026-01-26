champakram

Yamaha MT09 I bought this in 2016 but haven't used much after kids and it has mileage of 9572 kms. Will come with WoF no rego. Its in brand new condition always stored in Garage and no scratches. Located in Orewa.

Looking for $9k ono

Engine: 847cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC, 4-valve inline-three Power: ~113–115 hp (87.5 kW) @ 10,000 rpm Torque: 90 N⋅m (9.0 kgf·m / 65 lb-ft) @ 8,500 rpm Weight: 188 kg (wet) / 174 kg (dry) Fuel Capacity: 14 Liters (3.7 US Gallons) Seat Height: 815 mm – 820 mm Transmission: 6-speed, chain drive Front Suspension: 41mm inverted fork, adjustable Rear Suspension: Monoshock, adjustable Front Brakes: Dual 298mm discs, 4-piston calipers (ABS optional) Rear Brakes: Single 245mm disc

