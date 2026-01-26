champakram

Yamaha MT09 I bought this in 2016 but haven't used much after kids and it has mileage of 9572 kms. Will come with WoF no rego. Its in brand new condition always stored in Garage and no scratches. Located in Orewa.
Looking for $9k ono
- Engine: 847cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC, 4-valve inline-three
- Power: ~113–115 hp (87.5 kW) @ 10,000 rpm
- Torque: 90 N⋅m (9.0 kgf·m / 65 lb-ft) @ 8,500 rpm
- Weight: 188 kg (wet) / 174 kg (dry)
- Fuel Capacity: 14 Liters (3.7 US Gallons)
- Seat Height: 815 mm – 820 mm
- Transmission: 6-speed, chain drive
- Front Suspension: 41mm inverted fork, adjustable
- Rear Suspension: Monoshock, adjustable
- Front Brakes: Dual 298mm discs, 4-piston calipers (ABS optional)
- Rear Brakes: Single 245mm disc
- Traction Control System (TCS): Introduced for the 2016 model year with three modes: Off, 1, and 2.
- Riding Modes: D-MODE (Drive Mode) system allowing riders to adjust engine character.