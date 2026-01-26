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ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Yamaha MT-09 Motorbike
champakram

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#323855 26-Jan-2026 14:46
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Yamaha MT09 I bought this in 2016 but haven't used much after kids and it has mileage of 9572 kms. Will come with WoF no rego. Its in brand new condition always stored in Garage and no scratches. Located in Orewa.

 

 

 

Looking for $9k ono 

 

     

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    • Engine: 847cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC, 4-valve inline-three
    • Power: ~113–115 hp (87.5 kW) @ 10,000 rpm
    • Torque: 90 N⋅m (9.0 kgf·m / 65 lb-ft) @ 8,500 rpm
    • Weight: 188 kg (wet) / 174 kg (dry)
    • Fuel Capacity: 14 Liters (3.7 US Gallons)
    • Seat Height: 815 mm – 820 mm
    • Transmission: 6-speed, chain drive
    • Front Suspension: 41mm inverted fork, adjustable
    • Rear Suspension: Monoshock, adjustable
    • Front Brakes: Dual 298mm discs, 4-piston calipers (ABS optional)
    • Rear Brakes: Single 245mm disc 
Key Features for 2016:

 

     

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    • Traction Control System (TCS): Introduced for the 2016 model year with three modes: Off, 1, and 2.
    • Riding Modes: D-MODE (Drive Mode) system allowing riders to adjust engine character.

 

 

 

 

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gzt

gzt
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  #3456149 26-Jan-2026 15:24
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Is this some kind of automatic?



champakram

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  #3456151 26-Jan-2026 15:26
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Sorry did not understand? you mean gears for riding? it has 6 gears and manual.

 

Regards,

 

Champ

NzBeagle
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  #3456154 26-Jan-2026 16:00
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Has the rego lapsed, or due. Any modifications, cosmetic or mechanical?



champakram

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  #3456155 26-Jan-2026 16:02
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No modifications. Rego on hold as usage is less but will come with wof before purchase. 

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