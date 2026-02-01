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ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Hp Chromebase 21.5inch
StevenWg

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#323901 1-Feb-2026 13:41
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Hi everyone, 

 

Not sure whether there is any guy interested in Chromebase. 

 

This one is in fair used condition. 
It comes with rotating touchscreen, build in speaker, quite nice looking and good enough connection ports. 

 

 

 

Model code: Hp Chromebase 22-aa0001a

 

Specs: Intel Pentium 6405U duocore 4gb ram 256ssd 21.5 inches

 

 

 

Few flaws: small crack on the side on bottom plate, not affecting any function or stability. Power key on the keyboard is missing, you can still press the film, but looks not good. 

 

 

 

I am not sure how much it worth in market, only found1 faulty unit in Trademe at 500. Cannot be that pricey as my understanding. 

 

 

pm if you are interested. Thanks. 

 

 

 

Update: looking at $220 ono

 

Need to be pickup from Glenfield or Northcote, don't think it is suitable to ship as I have no proper box for it. :) 

 

 

 

 

 

Best regards,

 

Steven




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Stu

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  #3457698 1-Feb-2026 14:08
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It is a requirement of this sub-forum that you list a price. Make one up if you have to. Also would help to list your location for pickup, or an indication of shipping cost of pickup is not available. Cheers




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StevenWg

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  #3457711 1-Feb-2026 14:36
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Thanks a lot for the reminder. 

 

Just updated price and pickup location for it. 

 

 

 

 




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