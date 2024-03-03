LittleGreyCat

We have a hire car at the moment with Android Auto which works very well as an in car satnav.

However there is at least one feature which was in the built in satnav on the older car we hired last year which Google Maps doesn't seem to have.

Last year's car had the option to exclude unsealed roads.

Google Maps just seems to treat unsealed roads the same as sealed and use the speed limit to predict travel time.

This can give very unrealistic predictions based on the quality of the unsealed road.



Discovered this chatting to our daughter.



Ah, you are about 30 minutes away from us!



No, closer to 55 minutes.

Those shorter routes are unsealed so they take twice as long.

Go via major roads.

Just as quick and easier driving.



Any easy way round this?

