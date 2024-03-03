Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
GPS, maps and mapping softwareGoogle Maps in NZ and route/time prediction
LittleGreyCat







#311973 3-Mar-2024 12:29


We have a hire car at the moment with Android Auto which works very well as an in car satnav.
However there is at least one feature which was in the built in satnav on the older car we hired last year which Google Maps doesn't seem to have.
Last year's car had the option to exclude unsealed roads.
Google Maps just seems to treat unsealed roads the same as sealed and use the speed limit to predict travel time.
This can give very unrealistic predictions based on the quality of the unsealed road.

Discovered this chatting to our daughter.

Ah, you are about 30 minutes away from us!

No, closer to 55 minutes.
Those shorter routes are unsealed so they take twice as long.
Go via major roads.
Just as quick and easier driving.

Any easy way round this?

johno1234






  #3202690 3-Mar-2024 12:37


Interesting! Never run across this but gravel roads are so much less common now days. I have never seen any option to avoid them.



mudguard






  #3202697 3-Mar-2024 12:59


I'd say google's times are based on user data. So if say it's fairly accurate. What it can't account for is maybe a sudden deterioration in a road.

I use Google maps constantly all around the country and I cannot recall a single occasion it's recommended a gravel route over a seal.

The caveat to this of course is that you might be travelling in an area with mostly gravel.


Usually the quickest route shows up dark blue, with alternatives in grey.
For example if I'm in Waipukurau and need to get to Turangi it never gives me the option to go through the middle. Only SH5 or down SH2 back to SH1, never the gravel Napier-Taihape Road which is as far as I know is sealed.

LittleGreyCat







  #3202700 3-Mar-2024 13:11


One route to look at is Kawakawa to Russell.
You get the option to go via the ferry or go via the gravel road.

Interestingly, coming back down from Russell towards Auckland via St. Helena Bay cafe Google didn't offer the old Russel Road which is gravel but cuts off a big coastal route.



eracode










  #3202701 3-Mar-2024 13:13


I was interested to Google this and it seems GM has never had a filter to avoid unsealed roads - but Waze has. Maybe last year’s car was using Waze? Android Auto supports Waze if you really need it.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

LittleGreyCat







  #3202727 3-Mar-2024 13:58


Try Westbrook Winery to Orewa.
The recommended route is up the side and across the top of Riverhead Forest.
Time of 30 minutes but I am told that any road north of the forest is gravel and the time is really around 50+ minutes.
I haven't driven it because I took advice and went the easy way.

mudguard






  #3202734 3-Mar-2024 14:22


LittleGreyCat: Try Westbrook Winery to Orewa.
The recommended route is up the side and across the top of Riverhead Forest.
Time of 30 minutes but I am told that any road north of the forest is gravel and the time is really around 50+ minutes.
I haven't driven it because I took advice and went the easy way.


I've driven all round those roads. There are some gravel roads around there but most of these are seal. Almost weekly I drive from Whangaparaoa to Muriwai

Ararimu Valley Road is popular with those with fast motorbikes

