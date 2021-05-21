Hi, firstly how are you testing, via wireless or a wired connection, if wireless, then all you are testing is how good or bad your wireless nic is, not your connection, use a wired ethernet port.

Secondly, but of less importance, try test to an on net speedtest server (ie one offered by Stuff/Vocus).

It is very very rare that a fibre connection (especially a 100/20) will not perform to >95% of advertised speed day in, day out.

Cyril