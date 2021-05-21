Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Fibre 100 speed
senz

33 posts

Geek


#285847 21-May-2021 07:03
Send private message

Hi
I have recently joined Stuff fibre 100/20 plan. But I am getting around 50Mbps. Is it normal or something wrong?
Thanks




View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
andrewNZ
2487 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2710438 21-May-2021 07:09
Send private message

How are you testing?

What modem are you using, and what are the connection stats from the modem?

cyril7
8687 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2710439 21-May-2021 07:11
Send private message

Hi, firstly how are you testing, via wireless or a wired connection, if wireless, then all you are testing is how good or bad your wireless nic is, not your connection, use a wired ethernet port.

 

Secondly, but of less importance, try test to an on net speedtest server (ie one offered by Stuff/Vocus).

 

It is very very rare that a fibre connection (especially a 100/20) will not perform to >95% of advertised speed day in, day out.

 

Cyril

Linux
8916 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2710447 21-May-2021 07:30
Send private message

looking at that picture you are testing over WiFi please see the 500+ other threads about testing over WiFi



sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2710449 21-May-2021 07:35
Send private message

That screenshot shows a test conducted over WiFi. There is absolutely nothing to suggest there is anything wrong with your connection.

Jase2985
11493 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2710452 21-May-2021 07:47
Send private message

yes there is something wrong your testing over wifi. test over Ethernet and if that is still slow let us know

 

there is no guarantee you will get the speed of your connection over wifi

senz

33 posts

Geek


  #2710485 21-May-2021 08:57
Send private message

I am using ASUS RT-AC59U router. Also test is over wifi. I will test over Ethernet and let you know, but i got better speed with my previous provider.

Spyware
2962 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2710496 21-May-2021 09:07
Send private message

Wifi speed is independent of provider.




Jase2985
11493 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2710555 21-May-2021 09:49
Send private message

senz:

 

I am using ASUS RT-AC59U router. Also test is over wifi. I will test over Ethernet and let you know, but i got better speed with my previous provider.

 

 

did you use the same router with your previous provider?

 

 

Mehrts
477 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2711216 22-May-2021 10:16
Send private message

Your internet (WAN) speed is fine. It's your wifi (WLAN) which is causing the issues that you're seeing.
Wifi is not an internet issue, it's a Radio Frequency (RF) one.

You need to understand roughly how wifi works in order to pin-point where the bottleneck is. There are many variables.

 

-Distance between access point & client device.
-Obstructions between the devices & what material/thickness they are.
-Access point & client device antenna configurations.
-The actual throughput each device can handle (e.g. access point CPU power)
-Band of frequency used (2.4GHz vs 5GHz).
-Channel width.
-Other RF interference due to neighbouring wifi networks/other RF transmitters.

 

All of the above (and probably more) affect your wireless experience. It's not a magic thing that "just works". This is why results are guaranteed to be much better over wired connections. There's far fewer variables at play than wifi.

senz

33 posts

Geek


  #2713525 27-May-2021 07:03
Send private message

Something wrong with the network, Internet suddenly disconnects.
Finally I switched to different provider all problems solved. Speed goes above 80Mbps.

cyril7
8687 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2713526 27-May-2021 07:11
Send private message

Hi, interesting, should say that whilst I am not a fan of stuff internet, being Vocus based it should be pretty solid.

 

Experience from other users and some of my clients that are on either Stuff or other Vocus white labelled service supports that view.

 

Having a 100/20 service not perform to within 95% of that is simply, not normal, I suspect you had some other issue, disconnections also are simply, not normal, and not what I see in a large number of clients I monitor.

 

Clearly YMMV

 

Cyril

djtOtago
801 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2713612 27-May-2021 09:13
Send private message

@senz Who did you switch too? And did you get a new router from your new ISP?

Gordy7
1501 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2713614 27-May-2021 09:18
Send private message

senz: Something wrong with the network, Internet suddenly disconnects.
Finally I switched to different provider all problems solved. Speed goes above 80Mbps.

 

Which provider did you switch to?

 

Pretty quick change since you first reported a problem on 21 May.

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10927 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2713631 27-May-2021 09:35
Send private message

What I think happened:

 

Customer signs up to Stuff Fibre and plan profile doesn't get provisioned correctly defaulting to the Chorus default profile. Customer complains on here and doesn't tell their provider (I've seen no indications in both threads that the customer has actually phoned the provider).

 

Customer switches ISP - new ISP gets provisioned, correct profile provisioned, problem solved?

 

@senz These threads with short replies and lack of information are really not helpful. Please provide as much information as possible, reply to people and stop abandoning threads you create part way through. Always on the first instance log a fault with your provider and allow time for them to sort the issue. Asking for help then suddenly replying saying you changed providers when multiple people have asked you to try things is not helping yourself and frustrating to those attempting to help you as it makes it appear you're ignoring those attempting to help you. If you do it again you won't be welcome back here. Thanks.




senz

33 posts

Geek


  #2713639 27-May-2021 09:54
Send private message

 

 

I have signed up with Stuff Fibre 3 weeks ago, I got this issue. I have reported multiple times by email and phone, followed what they have requested. Final solution they gave was my TV has some problem or other wireless interference, they can't do anything for that. I don't have any other option other than switching provider. Because i know it is not the TV problem or wireless problem. So i switched to Skinny.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





