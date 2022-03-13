This may be a coincidence, but earlier today I gave Slingshot 30 days notice that I am switching to another ISP in April, with specific instructions not to disconnect or interrupt my connection before then. A few hours later, I have a red light on the ONT and no connection. Great timing, because Slingshot support closes at 1700 on Sundays.

I have to add that every time I have made a change to my Slingshot contract, the initial action by SS is to disconnect the service; this happened when I changed from VDSL to fibre, when I changed fibre speed to gigabit, and when I ported my VOIP service to Hero. So it seems likely that they have followed their standard support flow chart, the first step on which reads “disconnect the customer”. But, just wondering if this is a wider problem today. Nothing shown on the network status part of their webpage, but experience shows this is rarely updated promptly.

Anyone from slingshot on here that can investigate?