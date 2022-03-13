Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Anyone else lost Slingshot connection?
shk292

#295215 13-Mar-2022 19:37
This may be a coincidence, but earlier today I gave Slingshot 30 days notice that I am switching to another ISP in April, with specific instructions not to disconnect or interrupt my connection before then. A few hours later, I have a red light on the ONT and no connection. Great timing, because Slingshot support closes at 1700 on Sundays.
I have to add that every time I have made a change to my Slingshot contract, the initial action by SS is to disconnect the service; this happened when I changed from VDSL to fibre, when I changed fibre speed to gigabit, and when I ported my VOIP service to Hero. So it seems likely that they have followed their standard support flow chart, the first step on which reads “disconnect the customer”. But, just wondering if this is a wider problem today. Nothing shown on the network status part of their webpage, but experience shows this is rarely updated promptly.
Anyone from slingshot on here that can investigate?

djtOtago
  #2885652 13-Mar-2022 19:55
Slingshot working for me in Dunedin.

 

Edit

 

A red light usually indicates a Fibre error, not an ISP disconnect.

Jase2985
  #2885653 13-Mar-2022 19:58
i think you did the process wrong.

Jase2985
  #2885654 13-Mar-2022 20:01
http://pages.bigpipe.co.nz/how-to-switch-isps-without-ruining-everything/




Gordy7
  #2885655 13-Mar-2022 20:06
What location?

 

Have you checked here:

 

https://www.chorus.co.nz/outages

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Gordy7
  #2885656 13-Mar-2022 20:08
Slingshot is ok at my place in Hawkes Bay.

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

MaxineN
  #2885657 13-Mar-2022 20:09
shk292: This may be a coincidence, but earlier today I gave Slingshot 30 days notice that I am switching to another ISP in April, with specific instructions not to disconnect or interrupt my connection before then. A few hours later, I have a red light on the ONT and no connection. Great timing, because Slingshot support closes at 1700 on Sundays.
I have to add that every time I have made a change to my Slingshot contract, the initial action by SS is to disconnect the service; this happened when I changed from VDSL to fibre, when I changed fibre speed to gigabit, and when I ported my VOIP service to Hero. So it seems likely that they have followed their standard support flow chart, the first step on which reads “disconnect the customer”. But, just wondering if this is a wider problem today. Nothing shown on the network status part of their webpage, but experience shows this is rarely updated promptly.
Anyone from slingshot on here that can investigate?

 

Hold up everyone missed the important thing.

 

A red light where?

 

LOS/GPON?

 

 

 

That would be a physical fault.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

shk292

  #2885705 13-Mar-2022 20:38
MaxineN:

shk292: This may be a coincidence, but earlier today I gave Slingshot 30 days notice that I am switching to another ISP in April, with specific instructions not to disconnect or interrupt my connection before then. A few hours later, I have a red light on the ONT and no connection. Great timing, because Slingshot support closes at 1700 on Sundays.
I have to add that every time I have made a change to my Slingshot contract, the initial action by SS is to disconnect the service; this happened when I changed from VDSL to fibre, when I changed fibre speed to gigabit, and when I ported my VOIP service to Hero. So it seems likely that they have followed their standard support flow chart, the first step on which reads “disconnect the customer”. But, just wondering if this is a wider problem today. Nothing shown on the network status part of their webpage, but experience shows this is rarely updated promptly.
Anyone from slingshot on here that can investigate?


Hold up everyone missed the important thing.


A red light where?


LOS/GPON?


 


That would be a physical fault.


The red light is labelled “Optical”. Second from the left on the old-style ONT



shk292

  #2885707 13-Mar-2022 20:40
Gordy7:

What location?


Have you checked here:


https://www.chorus.co.nz/outages


 


Thanks, I’m in Orewa and had checked the Slingshot page but not that one. Nothing shown there though

shk292

  #2885708 13-Mar-2022 20:43
Jase2985:

http://pages.bigpipe.co.nz/how-to-switch-isps-without-ruining-everything/


That’s exactly the process I have followed. Contacted new ISP first, arranged connection date >30 days in future. Then gave 30 days notice to old ISP, to coincide with the change of provider date. Then 6 hours later, connection gone.
As I said, it may be a coincidence but I’m a system engineer (like you Jase) and I try not to believe in coincidences too much

MaxineN
  #2885709 13-Mar-2022 20:59
Red optical is a fault that is outside (fibre cut on the street or possibly damage at chorus box). Nothing slingshot would have done. Call them in the morning if it's still down and it likely won't just be you.





Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

shk292

  #2885713 13-Mar-2022 21:15
Quick update - someone from Slingshot made contact via DM and has looked into this already. All signed point to a physical network problem upstream of the ONT, which will be looked into tomorrow.
Thanks Slinsghot rep!

shk292

  #2886679 15-Mar-2022 18:46
And it’s fixed - coincidences do happen after all.
The Slingshot rep on here logged a fault for me, and Chorus came today to investigate. Turned out that the concrete slab in our shared driveway had slipped slightly, pinching the fibre. Chorus team cut a new trench, relaid the duct and blew new fibre. Service restored at about 6pm tonight - so quite an impressive 48-hour fix given the nature of the fault
Thanks again to those who offered advice and especially to the Slingshot rep for investigating and arranging the fix

