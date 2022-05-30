Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#296208 30-May-2022 13:37
Switching my provider over to sky broadband next month. 

 

Sky broadband told me to advise Orcon of the switch date so I don't get double billed. 

 

Tried calling on Saturday but gave up after waiting 30mins on my mobile. 

 

Use the online email query submission to advise them but I haven't any proof it was sent to them as it is submitted via their webpage rather than my email.. Dont want to assume they received it so looking for a real email address to use. 

 

Currently back on the phone waiting but does anyone have an actual email address I can use to sent them my notice of cancellation. 

 

 

 

Thanks

 

 

  #2920375 30-May-2022 13:48
read this thread first

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=295930

 

Contact the new provider first, get them to put the order in on one of the other ONT ports, then contact Orcon and have them disconnect your current service a day or 2 after your new connection. make sure to take into account any notice period you have to give.

  #2920384 30-May-2022 14:09
Its ok. they finally answered. 

