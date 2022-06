Anyone having dhcp issues with latest Netcomm firmware ?



NAME FILE SIZE RELEASE DATE

NF18ACV Firmware Version NC2-R6B023 31.5 MB 21/09/2021



Everything looks fine, lot of flashing green lights :)

Every couple of hours devices struggle to get DHCP IP's, reboot of modem fixes it again for a while.







Down grade to older firmware, looks more stable.