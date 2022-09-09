rendezvous

Bung: allan: Spark has been doing this for some time now. Doesn't help when you need to present a utility bill as proof of residential location...



Our email from Spark has a download link for the PDF of the bill.

The problem with that is I have to go and get the bill at the time it is made. 2 years in the future when I am no longer a customer, or sooner than that if they decide to redo their website the link will no longer work.

Emailing a link that I have to go and visit, potentially having to log in first etc instead of sending an actual archivable PDF of the bill is not acceptable. I cant forward the email to someone else with the attachment, I have to get the download, save it to my google drive, then send that off to whoever I am splitting the bill with etc.

the only time I have needed a bill for proof of address was at costco and they were fine with seeing the email from my power company on my phone.