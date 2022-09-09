rendezvous

Spark has been doing this for some time now. Doesn't help when you need to present a utility bill as proof of residential location...
allan:
Bung:allan:
Our email from Spark has a download link for the PDF of the bill.
The problem with that is I have to go and get the bill at the time it is made. 2 years in the future when I am no longer a customer, or sooner than that if they decide to redo their website the link will no longer work.
Emailing a link that I have to go and visit, potentially having to log in first etc instead of sending an actual archivable PDF of the bill is not acceptable. I cant forward the email to someone else with the attachment, I have to get the download, save it to my google drive, then send that off to whoever I am splitting the bill with etc.
the only time I have needed a bill for proof of address was at costco and they were fine with seeing the email from my power company on my phone.
Geez. isn't that being a bit petulant? Is that really such a big deal in the scheme of life?
Modern companies are moving to more online services, more things can be done by the end user on their account, and I think in most cases it makes life easier and things faster if they do it well. I get enough emails, I don't need more. I know what my account should cost me, and am quite happy logging in if I need to. If you want a copy then just download one.
Mountain meet molehill.
scuwp: Mountain meet molehill.
Not at all. For now it's login to our site, next thing it's "install our app".
The fundamental requirements of contracts should not be ignored in the name of cost saving for the supplier or other benefits, such as tracking user activity, up-selling or advertising.