Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Over 12 months - fibre still not installed.

My son moved to his new house in September 2021 and ordered UFB with 2 Degrees.  They initially said "Sure, we'll get it done", then it turned into a typical right of way saga and he managed to get very average VDSL.  The ROW issue was resolved, then several installer trips later to not actually deliver anything and he was told that the order had been cancelled by 2 Degrees.  It was then got back underway but before anything happened the contractor in his area changed from Ventia to UCG and apparently "the consent process needs to start over again".  He's had complete radio silence for the last couple of months and is getting antsy as copper withdrawal is supposed to be happening right about now. Can anyone suggest how to get some attention and progress for him?

Is it a Chorus location or another Fibre area?

Chorus location - Unsworth Heights.

@ChorusNZ



Also @SarahRykers - might be a good idea for 2 degrees to follow up with Provisioning at Chorus?

