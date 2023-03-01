Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)2D dragged down by the buy?
mobiusnz

317 posts

Ultimate Geek


#303695 1-Mar-2023 11:09
Send private message quote this post

Warning - This is a bit of a ramble / rant but I'm intrigued to see if I'm alone.

 

I've recommended 2D internet to clients for quite some time but lately I've been hearing a lot of stories about poor service. I still have my work Fibre connection with them and I've noticed zero slow down or impact thus far that's stood out but the problem seems to be if you require to speak to anyone.

 

Due to the University year and rental houses both my daughters recently changed flats with a small trip home due to availability. Both put their flat 2D fibre on hold and then activated at their new addresses.

1. Every phone call both of them have had to make has resulted in a minimum wait time of 1 hour and 20 minutes and up to 1 hour 40.

 

2. My youngest is in their new flat - Fibre already there and ONT online with a PON light (Enable in Christchurch). They spend the hour 40 on hold to talk to someone to get it reactivated and were told it would be live "any minute.". 2 days later its still not going and the router directs to a "call Trustpower to setup your modem" page so obviously still linked to prior tenants providers. Another 1.5 hours on hold to be told "Oh, just wait for the txt to say its live. It can take 5 to 15 days!"

Now I recommended 2D (from Snap days) because they are good at actually following through with Enable to make things happen and I always found their backhaul very reliable for consistent international bandwidth for 365 / Dropbox etc services. Previously you would ring the help desk and the person you spoke to would put you on hold and usually after no more than 15 or 20 minutes you'd get a "Reboot the modem now" - Bang, you are on and going.

I can't understand call centres that don't have a reserve your place in the queue and we'll ring you back. Daughter one rang her power provider (Might be electric kiwi - Can't recall) - She held for 5 minutes and figured it was going to be too long, she'd try later. They rang her back 20 minutes later asking if they could help as her number registered in the Queue! That's how a helpdesk should work.

I can in zero confidence continue to recommend 2D as a provider to my clients as the service levels have dropped so bad. Had a client getting Fibre into commercial premises - Its taken MONTHS for the Fibre to be run from the services closet to their tenancy but I can understand that's problematic and in the mean time they were offered a 4G connection that has worked pretty well for their now light needs. Now that the fibre is go the supplied Fritzbox is a DOA and each call to resolve has been slow and the last one ended with a "We can send a new one but it'll be ~$250" - ITS DOA! I have another client telling me she's found them tragic to deal with lately trying to get internet at her mothers new house. Offered VDSL, dragged the chain for WEEKS and finally said it couldn't be offered. Now on 2D 4G BB and having issues I haven't personally witnessed that sound like Modem/Router "issues". Again - She said every call is torture.

Has the help desk been merged with the other providers now and is that the problem?? Its a shame as Snap were my number 1 choice for a provider from the Nationwide providers, 2D bought them and while the numbers climbed the service stayed pretty good but now it seems they've become absolutely woeful.

Has any one else found this or have my third party experiences just been unlucky. Does emailing them actually get a useful response back as far too often with email support in general I find you give a long explanation of the fault and what you've tried and they respond with an unintelligent answer that ignores most of what you said so you reply and wait another 6-8 hours. I know staffing of helpdesks is an issue in the current employment landscape but having frontline people who can escalate calls that are obviously resolvable by the right team should get resolution??

PS - The whole hold forever without a place in queue call-back is massive - MYOB are dreadful - I've held for an hour for a fault with their platform only to be told "Its end of month so we're busy" DUH - You run an accounting platform, this should be part of your helpdesk staffing that its increased at peak. Secondly I was told "Oh, yes, there is a fault with that and technicians are working on it. I'll investigate why no-one has put that on our pretty but worthless status page" (OK, I embellished a little in what was said there.)




Matt Beechey

 

Mobius Network Solutions

Create new topic
MikeAqua
7274 posts

Uber Geek


  #3043518 1-Mar-2023 11:19
Send private message quote this post

Presumably, the reason they don't have call back option is they don't mind if they don't help you or if your problem isn't solved. I mean they're still getting paid so ...0

 

Maybe that's better than organisations who have a callback option but don't call back e.g. AirNZ, Spark.




Mike

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
rugrat
2821 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3043526 1-Mar-2023 11:29
Send private message quote this post

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=302418&page_no=1

 

Summary, they say they can’t get staff. People have even been told que is too long and been disconnected. Some have waited an hour or so and then been disconnected because que to long.

 

Some have gone to a 2degrees shop, where the shop staff seem to get through straight away and got it sorted that way.

 

I only ring each year to get good price for year contract, if I get run around on phone, or unable to use shop method will switch to Skinny. I have prepay with Skinny so can get $10 discount if go there. Happy 100% so far with quality of internet on 2degrees at present.

 

Had a friend that selected new customer option, got through straight away. Don’t know if that’ll work for everyone, but he resigned his account and started a new one in his wife’s name so got the full new customer deals.

 

 

 

Edit, after goggling, 2degrees and Orcon agreed to merge in December 2021, and found one on 1/6/2022 saying Vocus, 2degrees merger complete. Problems seem to have started late 2022.

NickMack
893 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3043548 1-Mar-2023 12:10
Send private message quote this post

Imagine if the team monitored and replied to these types of issues/queries on GZ. GZ is a place where key influencers engage in the community, they can be decision makers and/or influencers to businesses too. This community provides the opportunity to understand potentially major issues/feedback affecting multiple customers that could be investigated, mitigated and hopefully resolved in a timely manner, equally and audience that is happy to work with and assist with troubleshooting....

 

Nick.




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 



mobiusnz

317 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3043549 1-Mar-2023 12:11
Send private message quote this post

MikeAqua:

 

Presumably, the reason they don't have call back option is they don't mind if they don't help you or if your problem isn't solved. I mean they're still getting paid so ...0

 

Maybe that's better than organisations who have a callback option but don't call back e.g. AirNZ, Spark.

 

 

Ironically I actually find Spark's helpdesk has improved a lot in the last year or so. I can usually find a way to get an issue resolved without too much wasted time.

Vodafone are still woefully hit and miss. They are one of those you are sometimes better to hang up and call back and start again and hope you get someone with initiative to follow through. I've actually had someone telling me there is no issue but luckily someone near him overheard and shoulder tapped him to point to a network fault.

 

If you don't have enough staff to man a helpdesk then you need to be offering alternatives.
Online chat that will get someone who may well be chatting to 5 people at once but if they read and can see its a real issue have them escalated to the right team.
A queue for a call back.

 

Something. The still getting paid is weak as they'll find often they won't be - Daughter two has sent them a message on SM to see if they'll run with something and if now she's switching. A prominent public figure tweeted about his woes getting connected with 2D dragging the chain and taking forever and was seeking advice on who to switch to instead.

I recognise a bit part of a helpdesk is dealing with idiots who are probably doing it wrong but there needs to be a level two that people are escalated to when they provide proof they know what they are doing and have tried all the right things. I did have a friend very high in 2D who I would DM on FB VERY occasionally (I think I did it twice), only when butting heads too much and he'd have it resolved in 15 minutes but he's moved on. At this point none of this has affected me personally or heavily affected a client's day to day but I can be pretty petty and hold a grudge for far longer than I should. I won't claim I'm some amazing tech influencer but I've been responsible for numerous business making the choice for 2D and they won't be any more.




Matt Beechey

 

Mobius Network Solutions

mobiusnz

317 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3043550 1-Mar-2023 12:12
Send private message quote this post

NickMack:

 

Imagine if the team monitored and replied to these types of issues/queries on GZ. GZ is a place where key influencers engage in the community, they can be decision makers and/or influencers to businesses too. This community provides the opportunity to understand potentially major issues/feedback affecting multiple customers that could be investigated, mitigated and hopefully resolved in a timely manner, equally and audience that is happy to work with and assist with troubleshooting....

 

Nick.

 



I do long for those days ;)    -  Times have certainly changed. I hope its just teething issues of massive growth and merging of platforms etc but the 2D I used to know would come up with an innovative way to keep in touch with clients to get issues like new connections resolved. ALAS




Matt Beechey

 

Mobius Network Solutions

turtleattacks
510 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3043557 1-Mar-2023 12:30
Send private message quote this post

rugrat:

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=302418&page_no=1

 

Summary, they say they can’t get staff. People have even been told que is too long and been disconnected. Some have waited an hour or so and then been disconnected because que to long.

 

Some have gone to a 2degrees shop, where the shop staff seem to get through straight away and got it sorted that way.

 

I only ring each year to get good price for year contract, if I get run around on phone, or unable to use shop method will switch to Skinny. I have prepay with Skinny so can get $10 discount if go there. Happy 100% so far with quality of internet on 2degrees at present.

 

Had a friend that selected new customer option, got through straight away. Don’t know if that’ll work for everyone, but he resigned his account and started a new one in his wife’s name so got the full new customer deals.

 

 

 

Edit, after goggling, 2degrees and Orcon agreed to merge in December 2021, and found one on 1/6/2022 saying Vocus, 2degrees merger complete. Problems seem to have started late 2022.

 

 

I'm torn about this... if they increase the hourly rate of the CSR - they'll be more people willing to work. 

shrub
682 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3043558 1-Mar-2023 12:33
Send private message quote this post

Can agree with these comments.

Issues last week helping a mate setting up his house he tried and failed to setup internet. Next day called me to help.

Somehow 2d setup 2 accounts that was a 2hr call to resolve. Promised would be sorted in a couple hours. (Notice lots of 2 in the problem)

Next day another 1hr call and suprise same issue, duplicate accounts... This time however they were able to resolve it.

Downtime was 3 days for an issue they created.



mobiusnz

317 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3043561 1-Mar-2023 12:56
Send private message quote this post

shrub: Can agree with these comments.

Issues last week helping a mate setting up his house he tried and failed to setup internet. Next day called me to help.

Somehow 2d setup 2 accounts that was a 2hr call to resolve. Promised would be sorted in a couple hours. (Notice lots of 2 in the problem)

Next day another 1hr call and suprise same issue, duplicate accounts... This time however they were able to resolve it.

Downtime was 3 days for an issue they created.

 

I've heard they are often for more users setting them up for both PPPoE login and password that 2D have always used but also just dynamic IP that most of the rest of the combined platform use. Perhaps this is causing some issue.

I guess teething problems on merging platforms can be better than a provider who never merges properly (Looking at Clear / Vodafone / Paradise / Ihug!)

 

 




Matt Beechey

 

Mobius Network Solutions

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 