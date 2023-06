Called the 2D Call Centre to get a Police Number put on file for them to release call information held by them released to ANZ Fraud on my behalf!

Call Centre says "We cannot do that, you need to email".

Try the 2D Web Form, as my number was ported years ago from Vodafone the system refuses to accept it as a valid 2D Number and I cannot proceed!

Why is everything SO HARD?!!!!!!!!!!!