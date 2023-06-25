Hi - looking for some help with what has become monthly billing errors (on top of historic connections issues). Long story short but when the billing system changed a few months ago it stopped applying an agreed $19 discount. Every month I get an over due email and every month I have to call/email to sort it, be promised it wont happen again and of course it does.

Email received yesterday is threatening to cut off my services, but on the 2Degrees dashboard it says 'paid up to date', direct debit set up' and $19 in arrears'.

I have emailed off yet another complaint but not hopeful this will get sorted...any help or contact name much appreciated. When I first moved to NZ in 2019 I needed help with Vodafone and everyone here was super helpful, inc. a Vodafone employee calling me! Brilliant!

Thanks all.