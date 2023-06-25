Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Anyone on Geekzone work for 2Degrees Broadband? Constant billing errors
Lolmil116

12 posts

Geek


#306069 25-Jun-2023 16:38
Send private message quote this post

Hi - looking for some help with what has become monthly billing errors (on top of historic connections issues).  Long story short but when the billing system changed a few months ago it stopped applying an agreed $19 discount.  Every month I get an over due email and every month I have to call/email to sort it, be promised it wont happen again and of course it does.


Email received yesterday is threatening to cut off my services, but on the 2Degrees dashboard it says 'paid up to date', direct debit set up' and $19 in arrears'.


I have emailed off yet another complaint but not hopeful this will get sorted...any help or contact name much appreciated.  When I first moved to NZ in 2019 I needed help with Vodafone and everyone here was super helpful, inc. a Vodafone employee calling me! Brilliant!


Thanks all.

Create new topic
michaelmurfy
cat
11749 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3094796 25-Jun-2023 18:16
Send private message quote this post

Called them? If not, do it.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Tessie | Tesla | Quic (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Lolmil116

12 posts

Geek


  #3094799 25-Jun-2023 18:24
Send private message quote this post

I call or email every month…last time on hold it was over 40 minutes!

I’ve had a DM from someone on the forum who has offered to help me. Fingers crossed.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Amazon Kindle Scribe Review
Posted 25-Jun-2023 11:57

Nokia Announces Three New C-Series Smartphone in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:56

Adobe Firefly Now Powers Generative AI Capabilities in Adobe Illustrator
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:48

JBL Announces Five New Soundbar Models Featuring 3D and Dolby Atmos
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:44

Samsung Announces Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:40

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04

Logitech Announces G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset
Posted 25-May-2023 15:06

Google Play Games Beta Open to All Players in New Zealand
Posted 25-May-2023 14:57

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Cleans Large Rooms
Posted 23-May-2023 16:22








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 