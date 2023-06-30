Just got email today to say new online portal and app for broadband account. Also my account number has changed.

Tried to log in but password wasn’t accepted. Worked it out, user name before change was first and last names, no spaces. Now user name is email address.

Also has payment due date will change from what use to be as well.

It doesn’t show as much detail as previous one, like I can’t find when my contract finish’s. It might be in there and I haven’t found it yet. I know off top of my head the date, as have checked recently before they changed things.

It looks a we bit messy at moment as it looks like a whole new account set up. Only has one day of internet usage. No previous bills show at a glance. Also scrolling down it has order status Cancelled. Scoping date Cancelled. Installation date Cancelled.

Has port filtering is on by default, but can use a toggle to turn it off. Haven’t seen that before.

I know 2degrees mobile has had application a long time, but this is the first time I’ve seen it for broadband.





Edit: On the applic download page it is showing as 4+ years old, and out of 66 people rating it the average is 1.2 stars, though it’s showing as manage power and broadband plans on preview picture with 2degrees logo. 2Degrees has never done power.