Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)2degrees broadband has application to access account now.
rugrat

2877 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#306146 30-Jun-2023 19:57
Just got email today to say new online portal and app for broadband account. Also my account number has changed.

 

Tried to log in but password wasn’t accepted. Worked it out, user name before change was  first and last names, no spaces. Now user name is email address.

 

Also has payment due date will change from what use to be as well.

 

It doesn’t show as much detail as previous one, like I can’t find when my contract finish’s. It might be in there and I haven’t found it yet. I know off top of my head the date, as have checked recently before they changed things.

 

It looks a we bit messy at moment as it looks like a whole new account set up. Only has one day of internet usage. No previous bills show at a glance. Also scrolling down it has order status Cancelled. Scoping date Cancelled. Installation date Cancelled. 

 

 Has port filtering is on by default, but can use a toggle to turn it off. Haven’t seen that before.

 

I know 2degrees mobile has had application a long time, but this is the first time I’ve seen it for broadband. 

 

Edit: On the applic download page it is showing as 4+ years old, and out of 66 people rating it the average is 1.2 stars, though it’s showing as manage power and broadband plans on preview picture with  2degrees logo. 2Degrees has never done power.

Smithy47
224 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3098055 30-Jun-2023 22:24
The new app is because we are all changing over to the new system.  Also note the bank account number has changed if you pay by internet banking.

 

 

 

Also if you login to the internet web page you can also now order power as well.




Smithy

 
 
 
 

Jaxson
7613 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3098066 30-Jun-2023 23:19
I more have 3 apps for 2degrees on my phone 😂

Broadband
Phone plan
Free hour of phone data

Does seem really weird that it can’t all be contained within the one app.


rugrat

2877 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3098067 30-Jun-2023 23:34
Thanks, I didn’t realise the bank account is changing. Re-read email and no mention of it.

 

I have an expired credit card on account, but pay by recurring payment on internet banking, (to avoid CC surcharges) and change the amount when bill changes, so only about once a year.

 

 Not sure if to change account/bank details received 12 June, due 7 July, or wait for new bill?

 

For 2degrees bank account details I never loaded directly into internet banking, got account number by searching 2degrees broadband on payees and it auto filled.

