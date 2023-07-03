I have/had a static IP with you since I joined - now its gone. Whats going ???
Was wondering why all my services had gone offline.
Yeah, 0953 I can see the connection was dropped then restarted with a new IP.
Bit p****d at them for this, no warning.
Update : Someone has reached out to me with potential issue and will update me soon as they confirm....
xpd:
All sorted and I'm reunited with my IP :)
Thanks for the quick response 2D.
Did it take a phone call to get it sorted? or is there another means?
What notification did you have stuff was changing? I'm 2deg, and static, and I've not had any communication things are changing,.....and I've seen a couple of similar threads about stuff being broken after people are moved.
I didn't have any notification. It happened and I only noticed because my monitoring went crazy once the IP changed. Apparently it was suppose to be a seamless migration, but for some reason it wasn't :)
