Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Oi 2D, where did my IP go ??

#306184 3-Jul-2023 12:58
I have/had a static IP with you since I joined - now its gone. Whats going ???

 

Was wondering why all my services had gone offline.

 

 




#3099021 3-Jul-2023 13:01
Ditto. Glad its not just me though.

 
 
 
 

  #3099024 3-Jul-2023 13:03
Yeah, 0953 I can see the connection was dropped then restarted with a new IP.

 

Bit p****d at them for this, no warning. 

 

Update : Someone has reached out to me with potential issue and will update me soon as they confirm....

 

 




  #3099036 3-Jul-2023 13:28
I would guess you are now on the new network?



  #3099053 3-Jul-2023 13:53
Yeah apparently been a glitch however causing some customers to lose their static. Being worked on......




  #3099060 3-Jul-2023 14:14
All sorted and I'm reunited with my IP :)

 

Thanks for the quick response 2D.

 

 




  #3099062 3-Jul-2023 14:20
Do you need to update the router settings to accommodate DHCP or does it still authenticate on PPPoE ?

  #3099068 3-Jul-2023 14:31
xpd:

 

All sorted and I'm reunited with my IP :)

 

Thanks for the quick response 2D.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Did it take a phone call to get it sorted? or is there another means?



  #3099092 3-Jul-2023 15:21
@chrisvp sorted me out




  #3099099 3-Jul-2023 15:36
What notification did you have stuff was changing?  I'm 2deg, and static, and I've not had any communication things are changing,.....and I've seen a couple of similar threads about stuff being broken after people are moved.




  #3099127 3-Jul-2023 16:13
I didn't have any notification. It happened and I only noticed because my monitoring went crazy once the IP changed. Apparently it was suppose to be a seamless migration, but for some reason it wasn't :)




