Gordy7

#306662 11-Aug-2023 11:49
No response from 2degrees for 5 days. I sent a ContactUs request to Technical.support@support.2degrees.nz

 

My first automatic payment for BB is due on Monday 14 Aug.... a check of my 2D phone app billing today does not show the Supergold Card discount.

 

Message sent on 6 Aug:

 

I have received my first 2degrees BB invoice xxx xxx xxx but no Supergold card discount is shown.

 

I have checked this morning that my Supergold Card is already registered for a discount against my 2degrees account number.

 

Would you please look into this and provide an ammended invoice.

 

 

 

 




Gordy

 

Gordy

freitasm
  #3114569 11-Aug-2023 11:51
Don't rely on email as it's slow - tried calling help desk yet?




Linux
  #3114572 11-Aug-2023 11:54
@Gordy7 Why would tech support handle a Gold Card request? This is billing query

 

https://sg.2ddiscount.co.nz/

 

A page to add your Gold card discount, If you have done this then you need to speak to billing

Linux
  #3114578 11-Aug-2023 12:16
I am sure you will find the Super Gold discount was added after your invoice was printed



Gordy7

  #3114589 11-Aug-2023 12:39
Linux:

 

@Gordy7 Why would tech support handle a Gold Card request? This is billing query

 

https://sg.2ddiscount.co.nz/

 

A page to add your Gold card discount, If you have done this then you need to speak to billing

 

 

@Linux

 

2D ContactUs Broadband Billing enquiries gets directed to Tech Support. 

 

You would have thought that 2D Tech Support would redirect billing enquiries.

 

Maybe the 2D ContactUs system needs improving.

 

As I have noted earlier I have used the link to register for my SG card discount and also to verify later that that I am correctly registered.

 

Time for a phone call to 2D 😀

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

aaristotle
  #3114590 11-Aug-2023 12:40
In the FAQs at the bottom of the discount sign up page:

 

When will the discount be applied to my account?

 

We will apply the discount from your second bill once you have registered for the discount.

Gordy7

  #3114592 11-Aug-2023 12:43
Linux:

 

I am sure you will find the Super Gold discount was added after your invoice was printed

 

 

 

 

Could be.

 

However the 2D phone app billing still shows the price without the SG Card discount.

 

Maybe billing corrections will happen on billing auto debit day.

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Gordy7

  #3114596 11-Aug-2023 12:46
aaristotle:

 

In the FAQs at the bottom of the discount sign up page:

 

When will the discount be applied to my account?

 

We will apply the discount from your second bill once you have registered for the discount.

 

 

Ah. Thanks. I did not spot that.

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

