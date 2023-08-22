Hi All,

My household was recently switched over to 2degrees from MyRepublic and for the past few days I have found that playing online games is impossible in the evening (From around 7). I have been unable to test much during the day but every day after work I run into the same issue.

Youtube/spotify/twitch all seem fine, but in online games its like im dropping half of my packets. I get constant lag spikes and rubber band all over the place or get booted for lag (PoE, Minecraft etc).

I am on a pc with a wired direct connection to the router and nothing about my setup has changed outside of this ISP changeover.

These are the results from the speed tester available from 2degrees website. They seem fine (not the speeds i got before but should be more than enough for gaming) but when I jump into Path of Exile for example every few steps i will get 3-10k latency and constantly go through a cycle of trying to catch up and then losing connection again. With minecraft I will take years to load in and then everything will rubber band until I eventually get kicked with some java exception. This is all ive had time to test so far.

https://www.nperf.com/r/3466634646400018-2hRkHRh6

I pay for a gigabit plan and have had zero issues like this with MyRepublic.

I intend to contact 2Degrees but their support is phone based and it is after hours so I am reaching out here to see if anyone has any tips on how I can diagnose this issue and potentially solve it myself. There is of course the possibility that this is not related to the ISP switch but I find the timing extremely suspect.

Is anyone else experiencing this? Any suggestions for how to fix would definitely be appreciated.