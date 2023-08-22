Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)2Degrees move from MyRepublic. Online gaming in evening impossible due to lag spikes but speed seems fine?
Hi All,

 

My household was recently switched over to 2degrees from MyRepublic and for the past few days I have found that playing online games is impossible in the evening (From around 7). I have been unable to test much during the day but every day after work I run into the same issue.

 

Youtube/spotify/twitch all seem fine, but in online games its like im dropping half of my packets. I get constant lag spikes and rubber band all over the place or get booted for lag (PoE, Minecraft etc). 

 

I am on a pc with a wired direct connection to the router and nothing about my setup has changed outside of this ISP changeover. 

 

These are the results from the speed tester available from 2degrees website. They seem fine (not the speeds i got before but should be more than enough for gaming) but when I jump into Path of Exile for example every few steps i will get 3-10k latency and constantly go through a cycle of trying to catch up and then losing connection again. With minecraft I will take years to load in and then everything will rubber band until I eventually get kicked with some java exception. This is all ive had time to test so far. 

 

https://www.nperf.com/r/3466634646400018-2hRkHRh6

 

I pay for a gigabit plan and have had zero issues like this with MyRepublic.

 

I intend to contact 2Degrees but their support is phone based and it is after hours so I am reaching out here to see if anyone has any tips on how I can diagnose this issue and potentially solve it myself. There is of course the possibility that this is not related to the ISP switch but I find the timing extremely suspect.

 

Is anyone else experiencing this? Any suggestions for how to fix would definitely be appreciated.

 

 

 

 

Have you power cycled everything since the switch over?

 

ONT, Router, Computer

 
 
 
 

Not transitioned from myrepublic, been on 2D for about the last year.

 

Same issue starting at about 7pm each night for the last few nights.

 

Mainly noticing in Path of Exile, which is my most latency sensitive game I play.

 

Only to the AUS servers does the inconsistent latency occur, switching to a US server latency is consistent

Goosey:

 

Have you power cycled everything since the switch over?

 

ONT, Router, Computer

 

 

 

 

Yes sorry forgot to mention, i have restarted everything multiple times



FortitudeNZ:

 

Not transitioned from myrepublic, been on 2D for about the last year.

 

Same issue starting at about 7pm each night for the last few nights.

 

Mainly noticing in Path of Exile, which is my most latency sensitive game I play.

 

Only to the AUS servers does the inconsistent latency occur, switching to a US server latency is consistent

 

 

 

 

Interesting that you have noticed this too. I tried singapore on PoE but it seemed just as bad but I might try US. I just assumed that with my minecraft issues as well it might have been more general. The minecraft server im trying to connect to is in hawkes bay (privately hosted) so I assume that means it doesnt route through AUS? Getting into a lot of variables now so trickier to diagnose cleanly.

