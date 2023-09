Got moved from MyRepublic to 2 Degrees, was working OK, NOT NOW!

Change the plan via nmy account which got accpeted, spoke with Cust service today who confirmed that plan and that it would all work, as of 5pm nothing! \

And now can't get through to customer service. We have 3 people working from home tomorrow and currently its not looking good.

Any help online now?

Running the Nokia XS-250WX ONT into a TPLink which is working fine....

Mal