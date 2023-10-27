Internet not working since 7:15am. Nothing on status page yet, anyone else?
In Manawatu-Wanganui
My 2D fibre went down at 7:13am (according to router logs), I'm in Taranaki.
Tried both DHCP and PPPoE, but neither works. Router reports "PPP Authentication Failure" or "cannot connect to network".
.. and - sadly - back up for me in PN; now I have no excuse to avoid sitting through a three hour online workshop...
Out until 8am here. Also Manawatu/Wanganui.
Fibre came back online for me in Taranaki at 8:36am