(27/10) EK broadband/2degrees outage?
#310514 27-Oct-2023 07:30
Internet not working since 7:15am. Nothing on status page yet, anyone else?
In Manawatu-Wanganui

DarrenJ
  #3152508 27-Oct-2023 07:45
Orcon down as well for me in Manawatu.
Nothing on their website and Chorus website not showing any outages.

 
 
 
 

snowfly
  #3152509 27-Oct-2023 07:46
My 2D fibre went down at 7:13am (according to router logs), I'm in Taranaki.

 

Tried both DHCP and PPPoE, but neither works. Router reports "PPP Authentication Failure" or "cannot connect to network".

jonathan18
  #3152512 27-Oct-2023 07:50
Yep, 2D down here in PN; you’d thought the apocalypse had arrived going by my 16YO’s son’s response!

Great time for ALL 2 Degrees CSRs to be at some planned meeting, which is the recorded response currently playing when calling for assistance.

As long as it’s back on by 1630 when work finishes (I’m WFH today…).

Edit: Sad state of affairs where I now expect to find confirmation of outages on Geekzone rather than on the ISP’s website!



  #3152517 27-Oct-2023 08:20
.. and - sadly - back up for me in PN; now I have no excuse to avoid sitting through a three hour online workshop...

stick

  #3152519 27-Oct-2023 08:29
jonathan18:

.. and - sadly - back up for me in PN; now I have no excuse to avoid sitting through a three hour online workshop...


Still not working here

  #3152523 27-Oct-2023 08:42
Out until 8am here. Also Manawatu/Wanganui.

 

 

  #3152536 27-Oct-2023 09:22
Fibre came back online for me in Taranaki at 8:36am



stick

  #3152550 27-Oct-2023 09:56
Finally on the status page:

 

