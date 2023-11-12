Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)ISP anti virus subscription
Haljor

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


#310677 12-Nov-2023 10:20
Hi,

Slingshot offer a “ESET NOD32” antivirus addon for $5/month.

Is it a good idea to get this if you already have anti virus on your pc? (Actually I use a Mac/iphone/ipad which only has some freeware antivirus installed.)

Also, I have a tp deco mesh router which offers a “security+” package for $69 (down from $116)/ year. This came free with my previous deco so was not keen to have to pay when I got the new deco.

Are either of these addons recommended?

Thanks

Update: tp deco also offer a “total security” addon for $129 (down from $249) which includes “unlimited vpn”. Any good?

lNomNoml
1741 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3158485 12-Nov-2023 10:21
You generally don't need anti-virus if you use a mac, however if you can justify the $5 a month for more security then sure, get it.

 
 
 
 

Haljor

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3158492 12-Nov-2023 10:35
That was my understanding too.

But now I’ve got smart tvs, security cameras, smart plugs. And I’ve just discovered I can connect to my security cameras and router from my phone when I’m not connected to my wifi.

Chills
40 posts

Geek


  #3158507 12-Nov-2023 10:39
My 2 go-to ways of making sure my devices and network are safe: Malwarebytes for your devices, it's free and arguably the best Antivirus out. For my network, I use Fing to monitor it, just monitor the ports you have open and the devices joining your network and you should be fine. No need to pay a copious amount of money per month or annually.

 

That's my 2 cents.



sir1963
2330 posts

Uber Geek


  #3160761 18-Nov-2023 08:38
I have not had anti-virus on my Mac for over a decade.

 

Mind you I don't download stuff from dodgy web sites, I have extensive mail filters, I do not open attachments from unknown sources, and I run a huge hosts file that block a to of malicious 3rd party.

 

Work uses Microsoft Defender for Macs/Windows. You can get this for free from the Apple store.

 

It has "In App purchases" but you do not need to buy any of them as they are for Office 365 subscriptions.

Linux
10480 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3160768 18-Nov-2023 09:11
Waste of $5 per month out of your pocket - I would not even pay this for a Windows PC

 

Malwarebytes is great and has a free home edition

 

edit: Even if Nod32 was free I would not install it

