Hi,
Slingshot offer a “ESET NOD32” antivirus addon for $5/month.
Is it a good idea to get this if you already have anti virus on your pc? (Actually I use a Mac/iphone/ipad which only has some freeware antivirus installed.)
Also, I have a tp deco mesh router which offers a “security+” package for $69 (down from $116)/ year. This came free with my previous deco so was not keen to have to pay when I got the new deco.
Are either of these addons recommended?
Thanks
Update: tp deco also offer a “total security” addon for $129 (down from $249) which includes “unlimited vpn”. Any good?