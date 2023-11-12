Haljor: Hi,



Slingshot offer a “ESET NOD32” antivirus addon for $5/month.



Is it a good idea to get this if you already have anti virus on your pc? (Actually I use a Mac/iphone/ipad which only has some freeware antivirus installed.)



Also, I have a tp deco mesh router which offers a “security+” package for $69 (down from $116)/ year. This came free with my previous deco so was not keen to have to pay when I got the new deco.



Are either of these addons recommended?



Thanks



Update: tp deco also offer a “total security” addon for $129 (down from $249) which includes “unlimited vpn”. Any good?

I have not had anti-virus on my Mac for over a decade.

Mind you I don't download stuff from dodgy web sites, I have extensive mail filters, I do not open attachments from unknown sources, and I run a huge hosts file that block a to of malicious 3rd party.

Work uses Microsoft Defender for Macs/Windows. You can get this for free from the Apple store.

It has "In App purchases" but you do not need to buy any of them as they are for Office 365 subscriptions.