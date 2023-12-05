Had a client ring to say he couldn't get to https://connect.protel.net (A property management service site) this morning. He's on DTS and I'm on 2D so suggested he go back to Protel.



Later had a client who's copiers couldn't login to their billing system with printix - https://sign-in.printix.net/ - He's 2D as am I, I did a DNS lookup and noticed its AWS as is the Protel.net one.



I have confirmed both sites work perfectly on Spark connections and Vodafone connections but don't work on 2D or DTS.

I've called both companies - DTS have escalated it but they can get to them from their head office - They are going to have an engineer test it in CHCH.

The 2D tech confirmed he couldn't access them at all either so he is trying to talk to a manager to get the issue escalated and he'll ring me back.



Anyone else seen anything like this today? Having two SAS pages not working both hosted on AWS makes me thing there are likely others.

Hopefully one or both will get to the bottom of the issue, hopefully its not an Upstream Issue that will go in a queue with their supplier but we'll see.