Had a issue the last 2 weeks, have contacted support for both the game company and Orcon and they both rightly want to blame each other but that doesn't help me get anything fixed. Hopefully someone much smarter then I may have some ideas for things to try.

I play two games every single day from a company called Hoyoverse, Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. Genshin I've played since launch on PS5 (not PS4), Honkai I played from launch on pc & ipad then switched to ps5 when it launched on that.

With Genshin when I go to login now, one of two things happen, it times out and I get an error saying connection timed out retry or it loads into the game but I can't interact with any npc's or teleport anywhere.

With Honkai Star Rail I get error code 1001_3, which from google "The Honkai Star Rail error 1001_3 may appear in the game as a result of Ad Blockers and VPN services interfering with it."

For both games, I get this error on my PC, iPad and PS5. PC/PS5 both have wired connections and the iPad is wifi.

I reset my router, then flushed my DNS following a guide for this exact error. Had no luck, so then I rang Orcon and they got my to reset everything including the fibre box and they reset/flushed something on there end. Didn't make a difference, same issues in both games.

Btw I also happen to heaps of other games, on pc, ipad and xbox/ps5 all without any errors or connection issues. (World of Warcraft, Diablo IV, Street Fighter VI, Mortal Kombat 1, Tower of Fantasy, Marvel Future Fight, etc)

I have a flatmate who downloaded the client of Honkai Star Rail, made a new character and loaded straight in, then logged out and got me to login with my details and got the error. This would naturally lead me to believe it's an issue with my account however here's where things get frustrating for me. I enable mobile data on my cell, with One/Vodafone, then enable mobile hotspot. I connect to the internet on my PS5 (or iPad) with the mobile hotspot. Load up Genshin, instantly load in and everything works like it has the last few years. While connected I try to switch the connection back to Orcon and it dc's me, so I have to stay connected to my cell the last 2 weeks to play Genshin. With Honkai Star Rail, I also load straight in via mobile hotspot, however as soon as I'm completely logged in game, I can switch back to Orcon's connection and when I go back to the game I stay connected and can play for hours without any lag/issues. If I logout and back in, instantly get the error again. So the fact I can connect via One/Vodafone on my cell makes me think maybe it's not my account, but I can't explain why a new account can login via Orcon and I can't.

Normally when I have internet issues, if I put in enough research and time I fix things but I've never had anything like this with the two contradicting issues. Orcon's solution via support is to reach out to Hoyoverse and Hoyoverse's solution is change ISP's.

Anyone here have any ideas of what to do or try?