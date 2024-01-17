After the shambolic treatment getting our two mobiles transferred to $10 prepay plans I now have another row with them.

Our phones were due to be topped up on 15 Jan. As they were both well over $10 in credit I couldn't see how it could go wrong.

My phone changed over no trouble with $10 taken out of the credit.

BUT, my wife's phone had a 4MB data charge of $2.04. Whaaaat??

15 January 2024, 01:24 AM

Data 4.00MB $2.04

15 January 2024, 01:24 AM

Prepay Plans $10 Monthly Prepay Plan $10.00

I complained and was told that the phone shouldn't have been used over the crossover time before the new month was started. She said she would credit it this time but if we did this again we would be charged again.

So, my wife was up at 1:24 AM at exactly the same time and used that data. Yea, right. It looks like they used that data because of the exact time and unearthly hour.

But, even so, what about carryover of data? She only used 8MB over the whole month!

Would be glad if someone can help explain this to a seething chap who doesn't need any more of this from 2D. Or is it my wife's fault?