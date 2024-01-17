Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2Degrees wriling me up (again) over data charge
#311461 17-Jan-2024 12:58
After the shambolic treatment getting our two mobiles transferred to $10 prepay plans I now have another row with them.

 

Our phones were due to be topped up on 15 Jan. As they were both well over $10 in credit I couldn't see how it could go wrong. 

 

My phone changed over no trouble with $10 taken out of the credit.

 

BUT, my wife's phone had a 4MB data charge of $2.04. Whaaaat??

 

15 January 2024, 01:24 AM
Data 4.00MB $2.04

 

15 January 2024, 01:24 AM
Prepay Plans $10 Monthly Prepay Plan $10.00

 

I complained and was told that the phone shouldn't have been used over the crossover time before the new month was started.  She said she would credit it this time but if we did this again we would be charged again.

 

So, my wife was up at 1:24 AM at exactly the same time and used that data. Yea, right. It looks like they used that data because of the exact time and unearthly hour.

 

But, even so, what about carryover of data? She only used 8MB over the whole month!

 

Would be glad if someone can help explain this to a seething chap who doesn't need any more of this from 2D. Or is it my wife's fault?

  #3183089 17-Jan-2024 13:06
It's nobody's "fault". If you have a smartphone, and you turn it on, it starts to use data in the background even if you're asleep. Assuming you have registered with self-care as advised in the previous thread, you can also register for Data Clock. You don't have to use it, just register for it. You can even delete the app afterwards if you like.

 

Once you have registered for Data Clock a flag is set in the system which prevents you from being able to use cash to pay for data sessions even if you wanted to. That is to say, once registered for Data Clock, you must have a data pack or you cannot use data.




  #3183122 17-Jan-2024 14:25
Thanks for the reply and will take your good advice.

 

We just knew we hadn't touched the phone at that time but maybe an app was doing its thing and it was just critical bad luck timing.

 

But I thought we couldn't ever get into a no data situation as we had never seen this before over quite a few years.

 

 

  #3183123 17-Jan-2024 14:26
@linw Did you install Data clock for both the mobile numbers as advised in this thread by myself 15/12/2023?

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=311107&page_no=2



  #3183168 17-Jan-2024 17:02
Sorry, no, but done now.

 

My years of faltless use of Skinny didn't prepare me for 2D quirks.

 

Thank you and SaltyNZ for your help.

