Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)[SOLVED] 2Degrees - (TP-Link Archer AX55) Router Unable to Connect to Internet
cfre

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#311535 25-Jan-2024 09:48
Send private message quote this post

Hi All,

 

I had issues with connections on my old router (DHCP Assignment Issues & Connection Issues) & purchased a new TP-Link Archer X55 yesterday.
Unknown to me, there was a chorus outage in my area affecting authentication.

 

After the chorus issue was fixed & cleared, I retried connecting both old & new routers back to the ONT, but to no avail.

 

I have set up both routers to the spec stated on the 2Degrees BYO Modem, as below:

 

  • WAN Connection Type: DHCP (Automatic IP/Dynamic IP/IP over Ethernet)
  • 802.1Q: Enabled
  • VLAN ID (802.1Q): 10
  • 802.1P (Priority): 0
  • IP Version: IPv4 or IPv6
  • MTU Size: 1492 or 1500
  • NAT: Enabled

Both routers have been reset & restarted multiple times alongside the ONT box.

 

I was moved from MyRepublic to 2Degrees last year when they were sold & have had many connection issues, 2D Customer support has been useless.
I've also not had to use PPPoE before - so no login to try.

 

Any settings I am missing or help possible?

 

Thanks In Advance :)

 

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
michaelmurfy
meow
12330 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3186286 25-Jan-2024 09:54
Send private message quote this post

Turn of VLAN tagging or untick 802.1Q Tag for Internet. Otherwise it's just DHCP still.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Octopus Energy ($50 Credit) | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
cfre

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3186288 25-Jan-2024 09:56
Send private message quote this post

Wow, You are a Saint! Thank you 100 times over :) !

 

Wonder why they make you set these tags when they don't allow connection?!

 

 

 

Anyways, for anyone with the same issue - Fully Disabling IPTV/VOIP enabled connection over Dynamic IP.

nztim
2916 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3186289 25-Jan-2024 10:00
Send private message quote this post

ex MR connections migrated to 2degress don't have a tagged UNI

 

TBH this must be a nightmare for support staff, if your connection is ex MR then these characteristics apply etc etc 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



michaelmurfy
meow
12330 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3186290 25-Jan-2024 10:01
Send private message quote this post

It's normal on 2degrees to tag the connection however if you came from MyRepublic you have this turned off (but the 2degrees guides won't show the MyRepublic settings).




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Octopus Energy ($50 Credit) | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

cfre

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3186291 25-Jan-2024 10:02
Send private message quote this post

Yeah, I'm not 100% sure why VLAN Tagging worked on my old modem - Then again connection was 50/50 some days.

 

Had to ensure not to turn off power for modem or we'd be connecting/authenticating for 6+ hours :(

nztim
2916 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3186294 25-Jan-2024 10:07
Send private message quote this post

cfre:

 

Yeah, I'm not 100% sure why VLAN Tagging worked on my old modem - Then again connection was 50/50 some days.

 

Had to ensure not to turn off power for modem or we'd be connecting/authenticating for 6+ hours :(

 

 

I would log a support ticket with 2degrees to get you moved to their standard set of offer characteristics.

 

I don't understand how it would have ever worked with VLAN tagging as the UNI tagging on the offer characteristics is either on or off. 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Galaxy AI Transforms the new Galaxy S24 Series
Posted 18-Jan-2024 07:00

D-Link launches AI-Powered Aquila Pro M30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems
Posted 17-Jan-2024 20:02

Newest LG 4K Lifestyle Projector Doubles as Art Objet
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:50

More LG Smart TV Owners Set To Enjoy the Latest webOS Upgrade
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:45

Panasonic Announces the Z95A and Z93A With Fire TV Built In
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:30

Amazon Echo Pop Review
Posted 8-Jan-2024 14:22

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 