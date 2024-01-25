Hi All,

I had issues with connections on my old router (DHCP Assignment Issues & Connection Issues) & purchased a new TP-Link Archer X55 yesterday.

Unknown to me, there was a chorus outage in my area affecting authentication.

After the chorus issue was fixed & cleared, I retried connecting both old & new routers back to the ONT, but to no avail.

I have set up both routers to the spec stated on the 2Degrees BYO Modem, as below:

WAN Connection Type: DHCP (Automatic IP/Dynamic IP/IP over Ethernet)

802.1Q: Enabled

VLAN ID (802.1Q): 10

802.1P (Priority): 0

IP Version: IPv4 or IPv6

MTU Size: 1492 or 1500

NAT: Enabled

Both routers have been reset & restarted multiple times alongside the ONT box.

I was moved from MyRepublic to 2Degrees last year when they were sold & have had many connection issues, 2D Customer support has been useless.

I've also not had to use PPPoE before - so no login to try.

Any settings I am missing or help possible?

Thanks In Advance :)