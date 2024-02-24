We have had 6 simultanious 4k or 1440p streams going out on a single 950/500 connection in the past without affecting gameplay at all.

Those speed tests are below "its not working right" and down into the "its totally broken" territory.

Is this a 2 degrees owned fritzbox? Because if they have provisioned you a hyper fiber connection, knowing you have only got the fritz that is IMO dishonest of them to try to sell it.

Also its not working right. Check your ethernet cables are getting a good gigabit link, and check that you dont have silly numbers in the internet speed options on the fritzbox like 20 that will throttle it down.