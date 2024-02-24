Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)2degrees Hyperfibre 2000 speed
run1985

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#311891 24-Feb-2024 10:32
Hi all

 

I recently upgrade from 2D HF1000 to 2000. Before(when using 1000), as most of time I used it for 1080P video stream, it works  alright... Then now I upgrade to 2000, so I expect to take it to 4K video stream as they put in their ads.  But after using for a month, I feel sometime, the network is not stable. And yesterday, I did a speed test(never do that before) on speedtest.net, the result comes confused me, showing download speed is around 17mbps-20mbps, I just wonder if this is right? Because I think literly it should be close 2000mbps? I am not sure my understanding is right for "Hyperfibre 2000 means download speed should be around 2000mbps",or it should be caculate by another way?  So I wonder if there is anyone else is using 2D Hyperfibre 2000 can give me an idea if this is right. Thanks in advance.

 

BTW, the router is Fritz 7490

 

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Spyware
3728 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3199383 24-Feb-2024 10:38
I thought the Fritz 7490 only had gigabit ports?? Note: 4K streams can be at bit-rates of 15 Mbps or less so I'm not sure why you would need hyperfibre.




run1985

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3199385 24-Feb-2024 10:46
Thanks for reply. Yes, Fritz 7490 only supports Max 1G. So the result should be no greater than 1000mbps? (like 800-900?)

 

 

 

Spyware
3728 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3199400 24-Feb-2024 11:36
Please confirm that your speedtest is NOT over wifi. Speedtest result looks like a 2.4 GHz wifi connection through a few walls.




quickymart
13753 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3199405 24-Feb-2024 12:04
That really looks like a test over wifi, with something interfering with it. What do you get if you connect with an ethernet cable and test again?

RunningMan
8894 posts

Uber Geek


  #3199412 24-Feb-2024 12:21
You went to Hyperfiber 2000 in order to get 4K video?. 4K video would work just fine on the slowest 50Mb/s fibre plans. You've got some other internal network issue like your router or Wifi to resolve.

richms
28010 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3199485 24-Feb-2024 13:39
We have had 6 simultanious 4k or 1440p streams going out on a single 950/500 connection in the past without affecting gameplay at all.

 

Those speed tests are below "its not working right" and down into the "its totally broken" territory.

 

Is this a 2 degrees owned fritzbox? Because if they have provisioned you a hyper fiber connection, knowing you have only got the fritz that is IMO dishonest of them to try to sell it.

 

Also its not working right. Check your ethernet cables are getting a good gigabit link, and check that you dont have silly numbers in the internet speed options on the fritzbox like 20 that will throttle it down.




thingy
4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3199490 24-Feb-2024 13:59
Here's my HF 2K connection with 2 Degrees:

 

 

 

This is via a direct Ethernet Connection to a 2.5Gbps port on my little NUC (configure for VLAN 10 and DHCP)

 

 

Note the 2Degrees Orbi router provided with the 2K HF connection only does 1200Mbps and only has 1GB ports. So no point using it for anything.



thingy
4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3199505 24-Feb-2024 14:08
Might also be that a switch to 5ghz wifi vs 2.4ghz with the new router is even weaker through walls so signal is even worst?

 

 

Check your wifi signal strength:

 

https://www.lifewire.com/how-to-measure-your-wifi-signal-strength-818303

Jase2985
13412 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3199509 24-Feb-2024 14:16
@run1985 update on testing method please 

nztim
3718 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3199513 24-Feb-2024 14:24
I am having trouble stomaching reading this thread.

 

HyperFibre requires a whole network upgrade, including at router with at least 2x 2.5G ethernet ports. 

 

You will need a PC with 2.5G ethernet port on your device too (to get the full 2000mbps) or a Wifi 6E on to get about 1700mbps - that too will too will require ethernet backhaul and a laptop/device which support 6GHZ 160MHZ wide channels.

 

TBH just go back to 900/500 it will be plenty for your needs.

 

Unless you like paying over $120 for your broadband.

 

 

 

 

 

 




Jase2985
13412 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3199514 24-Feb-2024 14:28
nztim:

 

I am having trouble stomaching reading this thread.

 

HyperFibre requires a whole network upgrade, including at router with at least 2x 2.5G ethernet ports. 

 

You will need a PC with 2.5G ethernet port on your device too (to get the full 2000mbps) or a Wifi 6E on to get about 1700mbps - that too will too will require ethernet backhaul and a laptop/device which support 6GHZ 160MHZ wide channels.

 

TBH just go back to 900/500 it will be plenty for your needs.

 

Unless you like paying over $120 for your broadband.

 

 

 

 

thats not 100% correct, you dont need your whole network to be more than 1Gig, having hyperfibre allows you to have a dedicated 1gig link to more than one device. 

nztim
3718 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3199515 24-Feb-2024 14:48
Jase2985:

 

nztim:

 

I am having trouble stomaching reading this thread.

 

HyperFibre requires a whole network upgrade, including at router with at least 2x 2.5G ethernet ports. 

 

You will need a PC with 2.5G ethernet port on your device too (to get the full 2000mbps) or a Wifi 6E on to get about 1700mbps - that too will too will require ethernet backhaul and a laptop/device which support 6GHZ 160MHZ wide channels.

 

TBH just go back to 900/500 it will be plenty for your needs.

 

Unless you like paying over $120 for your broadband.

 

 

 

 

thats not 100% correct, you dont need your whole network to be more than 1Gig, having hyperfibre allows you to have a dedicated 1gig link to more than one device. 

 

 

For a single device to take advantage of HyperFibre you do




thingy
4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3199517 24-Feb-2024 14:53
nztim:

 

...

 

HyperFibre requires a whole network upgrade, including at router with at least 2x 2.5G ethernet ports. 

 

...

 

 

 

 

Yeah nah, I just have a single 2.5Gbps nic and then setup the inbuilt Wifi as an AP

Jase2985
13412 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3199521 24-Feb-2024 15:19
nztim:

 

For a single device to take advantage of HyperFibre you do

 

 

correct, but you said "HyperFibre requires a whole network upgrade" which is not correct

michaelmurfy
meow
13211 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3199523 24-Feb-2024 15:26
Jase2985:

 

nztim: HyperFibre requires a whole network upgrade, including at router with at least 2x 2.5G ethernet ports.

 

thats not 100% correct, you dont need your whole network to be more than 1Gig, having hyperfibre allows you to have a dedicated 1gig link to more than one device.

 

It's somewhat correct if you want to fully take advantage of Hyperfibre (as in have a router with the capacity to route 2.5Gbit) but anything after that I agree, you can have Gigabit to devices provided the switch is uplinking at 2.5Gbit. I'm now thinking of going to Hyperfibre and I know my router likely won't be able to do full Hyperfibre speeds but double the upstream makes sense to me and anything more is a bonus (my router only has Gigabit but a LAC to the switch so thinking of using a SFP+ port on the switch so the router has a multi-gigabit connection). It's a shame UFB isn't symmetrical Gigabit.

 

thingy: Yeah nah, I just have a single 2.5Gbps nic and then setup the inbuilt Wifi as an AP

 

Erm what? You suggesting you've connected your computer straight to the ONT and are literally also using that computer as a makeshift router? That's incredibly insecure if you have.




