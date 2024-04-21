Just to recap:



The two most affordable options at 2D for unlimited fibre are now:



1. 50/10 for $50 pm

2. 312/108 for $97.00 (based on an actual bill - not some scheme or plan that expires)



I downgraded to the 50/10 knowing that based on previous networking experience from dial-up to ADSL, wireless wifi to fibre that 50/10 should be more than sufficient for my needs.

Immediately on downgrading to 50/10, the connection stopped working. The router would disconnect from the fibre entirely. Rebooting the router would connect it again. The router would confirm that it was connected at about 50mbps and 10mbps. A browser-based speed test would report the same.

But you could not browse web pages or perform the most simple of tasks. An important Google conference call with no other devices using bandwidth was not possible. I used my phone's wifi to connect to the same conference call - which then worked perfectly.

I'm not talking about slow usage or too many devices on my network. I'm talking about completely unusable connectivity that I'd guess at very slow ADSL speeds. I'd describe it as a sub 1mbps or 2mbps service when it was running. But both the router and browser speed test would report close to full 50mbps down and 10 mbps up.

The closest thing I could describe it as is when the DNS is not working properly when trying to browse sites.

2D support reported that they had found some issue, but they did not fix it. Actually, I'm still waiting for them to get back to me on the fault.

The error was fixed completely by me requesting that the line be upgraded back to 312/108. Now suddenly everything is working just perfectly.

I concluded:

The error is not in any way on my side in terms of network setup, routers or config. The error is not a fibre error, nor any error connecting from the router to the fibre. 2D probably doesn't want people downgrading their service.

If someone else gets the same issues when downgrading, you can be pretty sure it's not on your side and that 2D are the only ones who know what the "problem" is ;)