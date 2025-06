Faffin: I've just moved to a boarding house in Kingsland, which has a reasonable fibre/wifi setup, but the internet connection keeps dropping for minutes at a time. Hot-spotting with my 4G phone works partly, ping is okay, but it drops me out of games a bit too often. How do you think 5G via a wireless modem would go?

If 4G I flaky, 5G is not going to be better.

Get the Wi-Fi sorted. At best try an Ethernet cable to the router. If it's solid then you know to focus on the Wi-Fi fix.