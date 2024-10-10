Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees broadband plans increase October 2024
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
78965 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#317370 10-Oct-2024 08:56
Just received:

 




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty Ape, Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync, Backblaze backup

 

My technology disclosure

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
caffynz
256 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3295326 10-Oct-2024 09:13
Good time to negotiate discounts then!
Just got $80/m (tried really hard for the $73/m). At the end of that, will see... 

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung phones, tablets, TVs and more (affiliate link).
Dairusire
294 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3295330 10-Oct-2024 09:28
To be fair here. Broadband prices have been relatively (at least I think?) rock-solid even through some pretty insane inflationary periods. Considering that, $5 seems reasonable. 

 

 

rugrat
3087 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3295502 10-Oct-2024 12:35
I think mine is an error, I got

 

"Hi there,

 

Heads up – the price of your 2degrees Broadband plan will increase by $2.00 per month from 7 November 2024."

 

Only thing is I signed a new contract and the price before discounts was $3 lower then what I was currently paying. I got the new bill 8 October 1 day after the price increase email. They also took away free Prime Video. So I’m guessing it will actually be $5 higher then what I signed for which was $93 before discounts.

 

If it wasn’t for the free static IP I have I would be off to Skinny, the guy seemed to be wondering if that was meant to be a one year thing to, but he decided to leave it alone in the end.

 

 

 

 



Linux
11184 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3295520 10-Oct-2024 13:12
@rugrat I got the $2 email as well

rugrat
3087 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3295526 10-Oct-2024 13:36
Opps, I was paying $97 base price before, $4 more. So good chance base price goes to $95 then.

 

It looks like in last year they dropped price by $4, but added on $5 modem rental for new ones.

 

Interesting when in contract and price drops, they don’t pass it on while on contract, but if price increases they do pass on while on contract with 30 day option to break contract and leave.

nztim
3688 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3295567 10-Oct-2024 14:53
The in-laws pay $99USD for 950/50 and 1.2TB Cap

 

we defiantly cannot complain about prices here




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

richms
27943 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3295569 10-Oct-2024 14:56
nztim:

 

The in-laws pay $99USD for 950/50 and 1.2TB Cap

 

we defiantly cannot complain about prices here

 

 

And people in Europe are getting 4 gig plans for half what we pay for a gig here, so yes we can complain. Just because the US has decided to totally screw up their broadband lead that they had by persisting with cable monopolies doesn't mean that we cant have competitive prices here.




Richard rich.ms



Dairusire
294 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3295578 10-Oct-2024 15:30
richms:

 

nztim:

 

The in-laws pay $99USD for 950/50 and 1.2TB Cap

 

we defiantly cannot complain about prices here

 

 

And people in Europe are getting 4 gig plans for half what we pay for a gig here, so yes we can complain. Just because the US has decided to totally screw up their broadband lead that they had by persisting with cable monopolies doesn't mean that we cant have competitive prices here.

 

 

This statement while not wrong, isn't completely right either. It entirely depends on where you live. For example 1gb plans, Germany its approximately 69Eur a month, where-as romania is 40Lei (15NZD), Denmark is around 99DK (25NZ). France was the easiest to get information for and ranges on plans from 300Mbs to 8Gbs at 19Eur on the lowend to 50Eur on the high end of 8Gbs. 1Gb seems to be around 30-35Eur a month. 

wellygary
8187 posts

Uber Geek


  #3295581 10-Oct-2024 15:45
This is the LFC charge increase ( Chorus, UFF etc) Spark upped theirs in August, now its 2Degrees- Vocus- Macquarie's turn 

CYaBro
4526 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3295668 10-Oct-2024 17:34
Yea Quic is putting their prices up too.




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

skewt
747 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3295673 10-Oct-2024 18:36
Mines going up $1 to $100 for gig fibre

nztim
3688 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3295679 10-Oct-2024 19:23
Dairusire:

 

This statement while not wrong, isn't completely right either. It entirely depends on where you live. For example 1gb plans, Germany its approximately 69Eur a month, where-as romania is 40Lei (15NZD), Denmark is around 99DK (25NZ). France was the easiest to get information for and ranges on plans from 300Mbs to 8Gbs at 19Eur on the lowend to 50Eur on the high end of 8Gbs. 1Gb seems to be around 30-35Eur a month. 

 

 

So Germany is around $125 nzd and france is around $80 NZD so we are somewhere in the middle

 

I don't count Romania as they probably don't have much bandwidth outside their own country

 

I think $100ish NZD which more ISPs are now charging is right where it should be




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

dazzanz
207 posts

Master Geek


  #3295694 10-Oct-2024 19:53
nztim:

 

So Germany is around $125 nzd and france is around $80 NZD so we are somewhere in the middle

 

I don't count Romania as they probably don't have much bandwidth outside their own country

 

I think $100ish NZD which more ISPs are now charging is right where it should be

 

 

I lived in Germany for a few years up until end of 2021 and didn't know anyone who had fibre access. Best I could get was VDSL, living in a new build in a decent sized city. I think it was 100mbps/10mbps or something, eventually it went to 250mbps/50mbps but it cost more to upgrade. I paid something like 70 euros for that. The in-laws could only get like 7mbps ADSL.

 

I left NZ before fibre rolled out and when I came back it was crazy how much had changed, no more data caps and I could get 8gbps at my place if I wanted. 

MichaelNZ
1353 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Integrity Tech Solutions

  #3296538 12-Oct-2024 17:40
Costs have also increased for the following:

 

  • Data Centre space
  • IP addresses
  • Electricity
  • Cross Connects
  • Employees
  • Routing and switching hardware

Being privvy to the costs involved an ISP receives some pretty eye watering bills. Only $5 increase is a bargain.




WFH Linux Systems and Networks Engineer in the Internet industry | Specialising in Mikrotik | APNIC member | Open to job offers

jarledb
Webhead
3247 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3296705 12-Oct-2024 20:54
In Norway the fibre network isn't a single network where you can choose provider. The providers own their networks and don't allow anyone else to sell connections on their network.

 

So not easy to switch providers, and connection fee for fibre is around $1000 NZD.

 

Monthly price for a 1 Gbit/s connection starts at around $200 NZD.

 

Don't think we are doing too poorly here in NZ.




Jarle Dahl Bergersen | Referral Links: Want $50 off when you join Octopus Energy? Use this referral code
 1 | 2
