Just received:
Good time to negotiate discounts then!
Just got $80/m (tried really hard for the $73/m). At the end of that, will see...
To be fair here. Broadband prices have been relatively (at least I think?) rock-solid even through some pretty insane inflationary periods. Considering that, $5 seems reasonable.
I think mine is an error, I got
"Hi there,
Heads up – the price of your 2degrees Broadband plan will increase by $2.00 per month from 7 November 2024."
Only thing is I signed a new contract and the price before discounts was $3 lower then what I was currently paying. I got the new bill 8 October 1 day after the price increase email. They also took away free Prime Video. So I’m guessing it will actually be $5 higher then what I signed for which was $93 before discounts.
If it wasn’t for the free static IP I have I would be off to Skinny, the guy seemed to be wondering if that was meant to be a one year thing to, but he decided to leave it alone in the end.
Opps, I was paying $97 base price before, $4 more. So good chance base price goes to $95 then.
It looks like in last year they dropped price by $4, but added on $5 modem rental for new ones.
Interesting when in contract and price drops, they don’t pass it on while on contract, but if price increases they do pass on while on contract with 30 day option to break contract and leave.
The in-laws pay $99USD for 950/50 and 1.2TB Cap
we defiantly cannot complain about prices here
nztim:
And people in Europe are getting 4 gig plans for half what we pay for a gig here, so yes we can complain. Just because the US has decided to totally screw up their broadband lead that they had by persisting with cable monopolies doesn't mean that we cant have competitive prices here.
richms:
This statement while not wrong, isn't completely right either. It entirely depends on where you live. For example 1gb plans, Germany its approximately 69Eur a month, where-as romania is 40Lei (15NZD), Denmark is around 99DK (25NZ). France was the easiest to get information for and ranges on plans from 300Mbs to 8Gbs at 19Eur on the lowend to 50Eur on the high end of 8Gbs. 1Gb seems to be around 30-35Eur a month.
This is the LFC charge increase ( Chorus, UFF etc) Spark upped theirs in August, now its 2Degrees- Vocus- Macquarie's turn
Dairusire:
This statement while not wrong, isn't completely right either. It entirely depends on where you live. For example 1gb plans, Germany its approximately 69Eur a month, where-as romania is 40Lei (15NZD), Denmark is around 99DK (25NZ). France was the easiest to get information for and ranges on plans from 300Mbs to 8Gbs at 19Eur on the lowend to 50Eur on the high end of 8Gbs. 1Gb seems to be around 30-35Eur a month.
So Germany is around $125 nzd and france is around $80 NZD so we are somewhere in the middle
I don't count Romania as they probably don't have much bandwidth outside their own country
I think $100ish NZD which more ISPs are now charging is right where it should be
I lived in Germany for a few years up until end of 2021 and didn't know anyone who had fibre access. Best I could get was VDSL, living in a new build in a decent sized city. I think it was 100mbps/10mbps or something, eventually it went to 250mbps/50mbps but it cost more to upgrade. I paid something like 70 euros for that. The in-laws could only get like 7mbps ADSL.
I left NZ before fibre rolled out and when I came back it was crazy how much had changed, no more data caps and I could get 8gbps at my place if I wanted.
Costs have also increased for the following:
Being privvy to the costs involved an ISP receives some pretty eye watering bills. Only $5 increase is a bargain.
In Norway the fibre network isn't a single network where you can choose provider. The providers own their networks and don't allow anyone else to sell connections on their network.
So not easy to switch providers, and connection fee for fibre is around $1000 NZD.
Monthly price for a 1 Gbit/s connection starts at around $200 NZD.
Don't think we are doing too poorly here in NZ.
