Having heard a few horror stories of using esims to access data. I was looking for suggestions of how to prepare?
- Can i remove the ability to install a esim?
- Would it be better if I install a esim to stop others
Lets start there?
I'm not sure what you mean by 'using esims to access data.' Could you explain?
Are you talking about swapping an NZ physical sim to an esim? Or buying an esim from another provider to save on foreign data when travelling internationally?
I'm not sure what horror stores you've heard, but we've recently conducted a trial with 100 eSIMs from both New Zealand providers and also overseas/travel data providers, and the only person who had issues accessing data was a person who had accidentally disabled the eSIM option in settings.
We had a diverse range of handsets and a diverse range of user types an the outcome was zero difference to a physical SIM, apart from the ease of setup the users had.
I think @gnfb was referring to SIM swaps with eSIMs.
As far as I know, it's been a thorough validation process to get any eSIM activated via 2degrees.
I don't think there's any difference between having an a eSIM or a physical SIM in terms of getting a new eSIM activated.
Thanks to all for replies I discoverded it was a thing called sim swap apparently they contact your supplier wanting to change the sim to a diffrent phone?? bit complicated me
Thanks again
Right the term is called "slamming" and it's generally when a third party abuses the transfer system for moving between phone/mobile/internet/electricity providers to switch your account to a different provider without your consent.
It's should be rare these days, for example: switching electricity providers requires both gaining and losing provider to validate the request is legit
Chorus trialed losing provider doesn't need to validate in the past for awhile and it did not go well, I believe that policy was changed back.
I assume mobile phone providers have a similar transfer system in place for number porting.