What is the best way to proceed with esim security?
gnfb

2626 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 190

ID Verified

#318091 14-Dec-2024 11:38
Having heard a few horror stories of using esims to access data. I was looking for suggestions of how to prepare?

 

     

  1. Can i remove the ability to install a esim?
  2. Would it be better if I install a esim to stop others

 

Lets start there?

 

 




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
SaltyNZ
8311 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 7970

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3320412 14-Dec-2024 11:40
I'm not sure what you mean by 'using esims to access data.' Could you explain?




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone 15 Pro Max + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.



Asteros
340 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 164


  #3320413 14-Dec-2024 11:44
Are you talking about swapping an NZ physical sim to an esim? Or buying an esim from another provider to save on foreign data when travelling internationally?  

Linux
11531 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 7702

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3320445 14-Dec-2024 14:09
Zero issues with eSIM's accessing data you need to clarity what you are on about



Jase2985
13513 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5942

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3320461 14-Dec-2024 15:17
@gnfb perhaps start by explaining what you are afraid of or what you are trying to prevent. maybe even link to where you heard these horror stories as i havent heard any, maybe others have?

 

 

 

 

CamH
575 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 278


  #3320464 14-Dec-2024 15:27
I'm not sure what horror stores you've heard, but we've recently conducted a trial with 100 eSIMs from both New Zealand providers and also overseas/travel data providers, and the only person who had issues accessing data was a person who had accidentally disabled the eSIM option in settings.

 

We had a diverse range of handsets and a diverse range of user types an the outcome was zero difference to a physical SIM, apart from the ease of setup the users had.





turtleattacks
948 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 260

Trusted

  #3320525 14-Dec-2024 16:26
I think @gnfb was referring to SIM swaps with eSIMs. 

As far as I know, it's been a thorough validation process to get any eSIM activated via 2degrees. 

 

I don't think there's any difference between having an a eSIM or a physical SIM in terms of getting a new eSIM activated. 

 

 




----

 

Creator of whatsthesalary.com

SaltyNZ
8311 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 7970

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3320678 15-Dec-2024 09:18
turtleattacks:

I think @gnfb was referring to SIM swaps with eSIMs. 

As far as I know, it's been a thorough validation process to get any eSIM activated via 2degrees. 


I don't think there's any difference between having an a eSIM or a physical SIM in terms of getting a new eSIM activated. 


 



If that’s the case then yes, the same security checks are in place as for a regular SIM swap.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone 15 Pro Max + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

 
 
 
 

Jase2985
13513 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5942

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3321366 16-Dec-2024 16:40
@gnfb there are a few questions that need answers for us to be able to help you

Linux
11531 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 7702

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3321382 16-Dec-2024 17:32
Jase2985:

@gnfb there are a few questions that need answers for us to be able to help you



This happens often

gnfb

2626 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 190

ID Verified

  #3321560 17-Dec-2024 11:20
turtleattacks:

 

I think @gnfb was referring to SIM swaps with eSIMs. 

As far as I know, it's been a thorough validation process to get any eSIM activated via 2degrees. 

 

I don't think there's any difference between having an a eSIM or a physical SIM in terms of getting a new eSIM activated. 

 

 

 

 

Thanks to all for replies I discoverded it was a thing called sim swap apparently they contact your supplier wanting to change the sim to a diffrent phone?? bit complicated me 

 

Thanks again




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
Ragnor
8240 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 543

Trusted

  #3322126 18-Dec-2024 23:18
Right the term is called "slamming" and it's generally when a third party abuses the transfer system for moving between phone/mobile/internet/electricity providers to switch your account to a different provider without your consent.

 

It's should be rare these days, for example: switching electricity providers requires both gaining and losing provider to validate the request is legit

 

Chorus trialed losing provider doesn't need to validate in the past for awhile and it did not go well, I believe that policy was changed back.

 

I assume mobile phone providers have a similar transfer system in place for number porting.

