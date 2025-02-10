We're going up to $110/mo for gigabit from 8 March. We still have a static IP, and it's still free for us - but that alone isn't especially enticing anymore.

Last year we were on $94/mo with decent contract terms, but even the contract options aren't amazing at the moment.

I'm very, very strongly considering switching to Quic. I've been with 2degrees since 2019 and was broadly happy with the service and pricing, but our costs have gone up nearly 25% while the service has not improved by a quarter heh. If anything, there's been more sporadic routing issues and wonkiness recently.

Quic has had their issues too and their value proposition isn't amazing either, but I've got quite a few mates using them and I'm intrigued with how approachable they seem to be for feedback and troubleshooting.