As per the title, my 12-month fixed term is coming up with 2Degrees for my fibre broadband.
Keen to hear what others are being offered to fix another 12 months.
In October, they’d only give me $15 off fibre 300/100. Wouldn’t offer free Prime Video like other years.
I had a free static IP address arranged number of years ago, they let me keep that so I accepted the offer. Would have looked around if not for that.
Based on their prices it seems they are the cheapest, so I can't ask them to beat their competitors' prices.
I think I'm paying $62 for 300/100 with an initial $150 credit and free static IP that I have from my previous employment with 2degrees.
I don't actually know if this is a good deal or not?
I think broadband providers should be just putting their best foot forward every month instead of getting customers to jump through hoops to get the best pricing. This is something that annoyed me, you call up and sure you’ll get a better deal if you’re locked in for another 12 months but then you’re locked in.
@turtleattacks That is a very good deal I am paying $70 in GST and free static IPv4 & V6 address
michaelmurfy:
I think broadband providers should be just putting their best foot forward every month instead of getting customers to jump through hoops to get the best pricing. This is something that annoyed me, you call up and sure you’ll get a better deal if you’re locked in for another 12 months but then you’re locked in.
I agree, it's a pain but like you said you do end up with a better deal if you put in the effort. I don't mind being locked in for 12 months.
I am surprised how little incentive broadband companies are offering at the moment - it's next to nothing to jump ship.
This is the same with electricity.
We're going up to $110/mo for gigabit from 8 March. We still have a static IP, and it's still free for us - but that alone isn't especially enticing anymore.
Last year we were on $94/mo with decent contract terms, but even the contract options aren't amazing at the moment.
I'm very, very strongly considering switching to Quic. I've been with 2degrees since 2019 and was broadly happy with the service and pricing, but our costs have gone up nearly 25% while the service has not improved by a quarter heh. If anything, there's been more sporadic routing issues and wonkiness recently.
Quic has had their issues too and their value proposition isn't amazing either, but I've got quite a few mates using them and I'm intrigued with how approachable they seem to be for feedback and troubleshooting.
Got the gigabit unlimited plan for $80/m last time we were up for renewal (bundled with mobile phone discount too). Didn't get the Prime video offer etc.
Will assess every time we are due up for renewal.
Honestly, so far I've not had problems with our 2degrees connection that I can recall, so only would really consider a move away from this ISP if another reliable ISP offered a decent price / 2degrees' service deteriorated.
I have been working from home since 2021, so I would notice if there were Internet issues.
I haven’t yet, but I absolutely should!
Just renewed last week. Paying $95 per month for gigabit plan with a static ip. No mobiles or other services with them
Keep in mind you can also add supergold for $5 off per month(your own or a parents card)
I am paying $105/month for the gigabit plan, plus $15/month for landline for my mother. I have free static IP addresses from back when they were Snap. Then subtract $5/month for the Gold card discount, and they offered me a $15/month discount for a 12 month contract, so the total is $100/month, which I am happy with.
I am paying $50 per month for 50/10, a $10 discount for having a mobile connection and a further $5 per month when I called and asked them to match the Sky offer at the time.
michaelmurfy:
I think broadband providers should be just putting their best foot forward every month instead of getting customers to jump through hoops to get the best pricing.
This should be true for any industry and any company. I acknowledge its particularly bad/common in the telco industry. Retail electricity industry is similar too. Its weird as companies often look at churn as a metric to improve - and then encourage churn with these approaches.